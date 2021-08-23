Old Well Partners, LLC Buys LexinFintech Holdings, I-MAB, Coupang Inc, Sells JOYY Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Old Well Partners, LLC Buys LexinFintech Holdings, I-MAB, Coupang Inc, Sells JOYY Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Old Well Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys LexinFintech Holdings, I-MAB, Coupang Inc, Vy Global Growth, Connect Biopharma Holdings, sells JOYY Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, Futu Holdings, GDS Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Well Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Old Well Partners, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Old Well Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+well+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Old Well Partners, LLC
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 81,921 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.98%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 12,940 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.72%
  3. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 110,077 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  4. JD.com Inc (JD) - 166,517 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  5. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX) - 1,074,777 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.58 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 1,074,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: I-MAB (IMAB)

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $66.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 144,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 192,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vy Global Growth (VYGG.U)

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vy Global Growth. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 494,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (CNTB)

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.16 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 122,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 135,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $67.79 and $81.13, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 96,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 89,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Sold Out: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $126.54, with an estimated average price of $96.25.

Sold Out: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Old Well Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Old Well Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Old Well Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Old Well Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Old Well Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider