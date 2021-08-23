Old Well Partners, LLC Buys LexinFintech Holdings, I-MAB, Coupang Inc, Sells JOYY Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group

New Purchases: LX, IMAB, CPNG, VYGG.U, CNTB, WISH, BCTG, JYAC,

Added Positions: MELI, WNS, UBER, STNE, AMZN, G, KKR, SQ, LEAP.U,

Reduced Positions: FUTU, GDS, SE, BRK.B, XP, BABA, JD, BGNE, BILI, ISEE, PDD, ANAB, PRTA, ARYD,

Sold Out: YY, EDU, TAL, CVNA, KOD, ALDX, DMTK, FATE, MRUS, MRTX, LABP, AGCUU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LexinFintech Holdings, I-MAB, Coupang Inc, Vy Global Growth, Connect Biopharma Holdings, sells JOYY Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, Futu Holdings, GDS Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Well Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Old Well Partners, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 81,921 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.98% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 12,940 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.72% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 110,077 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% JD.com Inc (JD) - 166,517 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX) - 1,074,777 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.58 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 1,074,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $66.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 144,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 192,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vy Global Growth. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 494,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.16 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 122,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 135,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $67.79 and $81.13, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 96,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 89,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $126.54, with an estimated average price of $96.25.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.03.