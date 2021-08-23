Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys Okta Inc, Etsy Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Teradyne Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys Okta Inc, Etsy Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Teradyne Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fortis Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Okta Inc, Etsy Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Twitter Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Teradyne Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Ansys Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortis Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fortis Capital Management LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fortis Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fortis+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fortis Capital Management LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 88,949 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
  2. Okta Inc (OKTA) - 24,203 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,146 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 76,332 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.27%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,223 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.20%
New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $235.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 24,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 17,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 8,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 30,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 9,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 90,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 945.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 39,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 684.21%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $336.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $553.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95.

Sold Out: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fortis Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Fortis Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fortis Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fortis Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fortis Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider