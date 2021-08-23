Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys Okta Inc, Etsy Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Teradyne Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc

New Purchases: OKTA, ETSY, VEEV, PINS, PFFD, SQ, TWLO, RDFN, SNOW, ILMN, TSM, PYPL, TAN, DIS, NET, XPH, EXPI, IBB, CDNS, MA, SONY, UBER, XBI, SPWR, PDD, STNE, BEAM, CRSP, TWST, GRWG, SKLZ, FLGT, LAZR, MRNA, OPEN, CVU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Okta Inc, Etsy Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Twitter Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Teradyne Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Ansys Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortis Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fortis Capital Management LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 88,949 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01% Okta Inc (OKTA) - 24,203 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,146 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 76,332 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,223 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.20%

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $235.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 24,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 17,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 8,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 30,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 9,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 90,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 945.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 39,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 684.21%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $336.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $553.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95.

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06.

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13.