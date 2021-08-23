Logo
Highside Global Management Llc Buys Dollar General Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Pegasystems Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Avalara Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Highside Global Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Signature Bank, Goosehead Insurance Inc, sells Pegasystems Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Avalara Inc, Roku Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highside Global Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Highside Global Management Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highside+global+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 319,643 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.96%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 64,500 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.88%
  3. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 88,500 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74%
  4. Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 249,255 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio.
  5. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 38,621 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.32%
New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $234.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 77,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 1,114,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $251.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Highside Global Management Llc added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 46.19%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 110,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18.



