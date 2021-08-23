Highside Global Management Llc Buys Dollar General Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Pegasystems Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Avalara Inc

- New Purchases: DG, LCY, SBNY,
- Added Positions: GSHD, PINS, WLTW, BKNG,
- Reduced Positions: ROKU, LBRDK, APG, CTRN, FB, BECN,
- Sold Out: PEGA, SPOT, AVLR,
These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 319,643 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.96%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 64,500 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.88%
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 88,500 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74%
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 249,255 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio.
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 38,621 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.32%
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $234.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 77,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 1,114,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $251.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)
Highside Global Management Llc added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 46.19%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 110,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18.
