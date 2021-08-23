Soleus Capital Management, L.P. Buys BioAtla Inc, NeuroPace Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Krystal Biotech Inc

New Purchases: BCAB, NPCE, CCCC, CRSP, SKIN, CVRX, HOWL, EOLS, EDIT, YMAB, INSP, CELC, LUNG, AXGN, BEAM, TKNO, CDNA, PODD, GH, HALO, GLUE, CMAX, RNLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BioAtla Inc, NeuroPace Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Edap TMS SA, sells Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Krystal Biotech Inc, Galecto Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soleus Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Soleus Capital Management, L.P. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $638 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) - 2,794,233 shares, 18.55% of the total portfolio. New Position ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) - 2,238,104 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12% NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) - 1,384,387 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) - 870,758 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Theratechnologies Inc (THTX) - 7,028,096 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.55%. The holding were 2,794,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NeuroPace Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 1,384,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 870,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 103,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 934,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CVRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $19.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 426,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Edap TMS SA by 932.35%. The purchase prices were between $5.88 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,576,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 290.82%. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $135.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 98,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 666.05%. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 352,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Sientra Inc by 286.76%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,461,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Surmodics Inc by 80.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $59.15, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 278,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Itamar Medical Ltd by 96.55%. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 530,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in DarioHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $19.02.