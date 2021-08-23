Logo
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. Buys BioAtla Inc, NeuroPace Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Krystal Biotech Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Soleus Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys BioAtla Inc, NeuroPace Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Edap TMS SA, sells Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Krystal Biotech Inc, Galecto Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soleus Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Soleus Capital Management, L.P. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $638 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Soleus Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soleus+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Soleus Capital Management, L.P.
  1. BioAtla Inc (BCAB) - 2,794,233 shares, 18.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) - 2,238,104 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%
  3. NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) - 1,384,387 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) - 870,758 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Theratechnologies Inc (THTX) - 7,028,096 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
New Purchase: BioAtla Inc (BCAB)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.55%. The holding were 2,794,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NeuroPace Inc (NPCE)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NeuroPace Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 1,384,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 870,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 103,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 934,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVRx Inc (CVRX)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CVRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $19.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 426,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Edap TMS SA (EDAP)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Edap TMS SA by 932.35%. The purchase prices were between $5.88 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,576,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 290.82%. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $135.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 98,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 666.05%. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 352,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sientra Inc (SIEN)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Sientra Inc by 286.76%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,461,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Surmodics Inc (SRDX)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Surmodics Inc by 80.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $59.15, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 278,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Itamar Medical Ltd (ITMR)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Itamar Medical Ltd by 96.55%. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 530,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Sold Out: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52.

Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46.

Sold Out: DarioHealth Corp (DRIO)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in DarioHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $19.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Soleus Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Soleus Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Soleus Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Soleus Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Soleus Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
