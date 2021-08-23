Soleus Capital Management, L.P. Buys BioAtla Inc, NeuroPace Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Krystal Biotech Inc

- New Purchases: BCAB, NPCE, CCCC, CRSP, SKIN, CVRX, HOWL, EOLS, EDIT, YMAB, INSP, CELC, LUNG, AXGN, BEAM, TKNO, CDNA, PODD, GH, HALO, GLUE, CMAX, RNLX,
- Added Positions: EDAP, NVCR, NEO, SIEN, SRDX, ITMR, EPIX, CMPS, NTRA, RVMD, PCVX, IRMD, FDMT, THTX, DYN,
- Reduced Positions: XENE, KRYS, GLTO, MSON, RPTX, ISEE, LYRA, INBX, SBTX, EWTX, ESTA, TCRR, RFL, CATB, MDXG, NARI, LNTH, KDMN, CUTR, AZN, DXCM, MGTA,
- Sold Out: VSPR, FLXN, EXEL, ALXN, PHG, DRIO, KNTE, ALPN, RNA, MRK, STAA, OCX, OSH, DFHT, MORF, SRRK, PIRS, VRDN, KYMR, TRIL, ADVM, ONCR, RVNC, MRTX, TPTX, CRDF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Soleus Capital Management, L.P.
- BioAtla Inc (BCAB) - 2,794,233 shares, 18.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) - 2,238,104 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%
- NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) - 1,384,387 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) - 870,758 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Theratechnologies Inc (THTX) - 7,028,096 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.55%. The holding were 2,794,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NeuroPace Inc (NPCE)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NeuroPace Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 1,384,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 870,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 103,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 934,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CVRx Inc (CVRX)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CVRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $19.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 426,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Edap TMS SA (EDAP)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Edap TMS SA by 932.35%. The purchase prices were between $5.88 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,576,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 290.82%. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $135.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 98,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 666.05%. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 352,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sientra Inc (SIEN)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Sientra Inc by 286.76%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,461,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Surmodics Inc (SRDX)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Surmodics Inc by 80.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $59.15, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 278,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Itamar Medical Ltd (ITMR)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Itamar Medical Ltd by 96.55%. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 530,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.Sold Out: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52.Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46.Sold Out: DarioHealth Corp (DRIO)
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in DarioHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $19.02.
