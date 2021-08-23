Mirova US LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

Added Positions: NVDA, BFAM, MSFT, EBAY, MA, TMO, DHR, ECL, ADBE, ROP, TSM, V, GOOGL, LLY, SBNY, NEE, AWK, EL, ISRG, BLL, WTS, ORCL,

NVDA, BFAM, MSFT, EBAY, MA, TMO, DHR, ECL, ADBE, ROP, TSM, V, GOOGL, LLY, SBNY, NEE, AWK, EL, ISRG, BLL, WTS, ORCL, Reduced Positions: ORA, GOOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirova US LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mirova US LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,223,822 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 4,445,485 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 739,601 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 497,949 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 922,854 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.71%

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 98.01%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 953,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 155.30%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 480,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.