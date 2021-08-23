Invus Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Taboola.com

Investment company Invus Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Taboola.com during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invus Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Invus Financial Advisors, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Invus Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invus+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invus Financial Advisors, LLC
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 4,564,571 shares, 38.03% of the total portfolio.
- Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA) - 7,865,610 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) - 350,884 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio.
- Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) - 1,842,077 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio.
- Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST) - 2,768,586 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio.
Invus Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.22%. The holding were 7,865,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.
