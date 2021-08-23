SoftVest Advisors, LLC Buys Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, Sells Black Stone Minerals LP, Silvergate Capital Corp

Investment company SoftVest Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, sells Black Stone Minerals LP, Silvergate Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SoftVest Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SoftVest Advisors, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 130,500 shares, 81.64% of the total portfolio.
- Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 1,510,776 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.4%
- Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) - 1,887,005 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 104,600 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 50,000 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio.
SoftVest Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
SoftVest Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12.
