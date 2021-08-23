SoftVest Advisors, LLC Buys Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, Sells Black Stone Minerals LP, Silvergate Capital Corp

New Purchases: KRP,

KRP, Reduced Positions: BSM,

BSM, Sold Out: SI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, sells Black Stone Minerals LP, Silvergate Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SoftVest Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SoftVest Advisors, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SoftVest Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/softvest+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 130,500 shares, 81.64% of the total portfolio. Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 1,510,776 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.4% Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) - 1,887,005 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 104,600 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 50,000 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio.

SoftVest Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SoftVest Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12.