Heron Financial Group, Llc Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Voya Financial Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells General Electric Co, Voya Financial Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc, The Travelers Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heron Financial Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Heron Financial Group, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 30,184 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 21,013 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 103,346 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 73,700 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 95,677 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1364.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $211.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $155.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $130.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $134.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.56 and $123.65, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.