Heron Financial Group, Llc Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Voya Financial Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Heron Financial Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells General Electric Co, Voya Financial Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc, The Travelers Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heron Financial Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Heron Financial Group, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heron+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 30,184 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 21,013 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 103,346 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 73,700 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 95,677 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1364.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $211.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $155.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $130.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $134.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66.

Sold Out: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.56 and $123.65, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC keeps buying
