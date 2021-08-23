Logo
59 North Capital Management, LP Buys Zions Bancorp NA, Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Fox Corp, NortonLifeLock Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 59 North Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Zions Bancorp NA, Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, American Homes 4 Rent, News Corp, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Fox Corp, NortonLifeLock Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, AerCap Holdings NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 59 North Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, 59 North Capital Management, LP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 59 North Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/59+north+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 59 North Capital Management, LP
  1. Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 114,243 shares, 18.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.54%
  2. NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 1,183,404 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.53%
  3. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 824,592 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.96%
  4. Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) - 3,429,345 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.45%
  5. News Corp (NWSA) - 999,859 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.56%
New Purchase: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 253,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 67,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 96.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 416,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc by 56.45%. The purchase prices were between $6.05 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $7.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 3,429,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $433.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 114,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 824,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: News Corp (NWSA)

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in News Corp by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 999,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78.

Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.

Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.



