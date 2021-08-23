59 North Capital Management, LP Buys Zions Bancorp NA, Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Fox Corp, NortonLifeLock Inc

New Purchases: GCP, WFG,

GCP, WFG, Added Positions: ZION, BKD, DECK, AMH, NWSA,

ZION, BKD, DECK, AMH, NWSA, Reduced Positions: NLOK, VVI,

NLOK, VVI, Sold Out: LBRDK, FOXA, MIC, AER, SBNY, CRSA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zions Bancorp NA, Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, American Homes 4 Rent, News Corp, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Fox Corp, NortonLifeLock Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, AerCap Holdings NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 59 North Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, 59 North Capital Management, LP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 59 North Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/59+north+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 114,243 shares, 18.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.54% NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 1,183,404 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.53% American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 824,592 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.96% Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) - 3,429,345 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.45% News Corp (NWSA) - 999,859 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.56%

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 253,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 67,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 96.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 416,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc by 56.45%. The purchase prices were between $6.05 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $7.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 3,429,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $433.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 114,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 824,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in News Corp by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 999,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64.

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49.

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78.

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.