Trybe Capital Management LP Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Splunk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Trybe Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, ServiceNow Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trybe Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Trybe Capital Management LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trybe Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trybe+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trybe Capital Management LP
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 118,560 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.15%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,396 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,952 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.68%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 57,032 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,787 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.04%
New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)

Trybe Capital Management LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 601,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Trybe Capital Management LP initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 64,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 118,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 62,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 28.69%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $619.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 27,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 472,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trybe Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Trybe Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trybe Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trybe Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trybe Capital Management LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider