Trybe Capital Management LP Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Splunk Inc

SRNG, ARKG, Added Positions: NVDA, MSFT, NOW, PLTR, AMZN,

NVDA, MSFT, NOW, PLTR, AMZN, Sold Out: AMD, SPLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, ServiceNow Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trybe Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Trybe Capital Management LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 118,560 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,396 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,952 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.68% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 57,032 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,787 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.04%

Trybe Capital Management LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 601,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trybe Capital Management LP initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 64,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 118,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 62,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 28.69%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $619.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 27,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 472,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.