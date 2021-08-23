Trybe Capital Management LP Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Splunk Inc

For the details of Trybe Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trybe+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Trybe Capital Management LP
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 118,560 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,396 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,952 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.68%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 57,032 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,787 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.04%
Trybe Capital Management LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 601,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Trybe Capital Management LP initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 64,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 118,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 62,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 28.69%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $619.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 27,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 472,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.
