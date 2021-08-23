3G Sahana Capital Management LP Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Fox Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Fox Corp

Added Positions: ATVI, LBRDK, MSFT, WAB, MCD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Fox Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Fox Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $846 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/3g+sahana+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 3,159,630 shares, 30.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 2,597,344 shares, 17.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 629,929 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.79% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 113,422 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.98% Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 884,390 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

3G Sahana Capital Management LP added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 197.23%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 388,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3G Sahana Capital Management LP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64. The stock is now traded at around $187.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 332,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3G Sahana Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $36.15.

3G Sahana Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49.