3G Sahana Capital Management LP Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Fox Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Fox Corp

- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 3,159,630 shares, 30.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 2,597,344 shares, 17.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 629,929 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.79%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 113,422 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.98%
- Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 884,390 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
3G Sahana Capital Management LP added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 197.23%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 388,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
3G Sahana Capital Management LP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64. The stock is now traded at around $187.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 332,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)
3G Sahana Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $36.15.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
3G Sahana Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49.
