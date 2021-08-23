Ascendant Capital Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Sells Lennar Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Southwestern Energy Co

New Purchases: BAB, BIZD, RILY, URBN, CRSP, GOOS, ENPH, AVTR, YETI, FVRR, ASO, OMF, SAIL, TGH, OVV, COIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF, B. Riley Financial Inc, sells Lennar Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Southwestern Energy Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ascendant Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ascendant Capital Management, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 115,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52% ISHARES TRUST (PFF) - 185,000 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 66,000 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00% ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 64,500 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.65% iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) - 160,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 141,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.38 and $76.5, with an estimated average price of $69.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $40.75. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 248.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 64,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 123.24%. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 127.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $110.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.92.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.