Ascendant Capital Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Sells Lennar Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Southwestern Energy Co

- New Purchases: BAB, BIZD, RILY, URBN, CRSP, GOOS, ENPH, AVTR, YETI, FVRR, ASO, OMF, SAIL, TGH, OVV, COIN,
- Added Positions: EMB, REM, PCEF, SNAP, TSM, AMD, AMZN, AAPL, JNK, FSK, HYD, LULU, MSFT, PFF, FB, GNRC, LQD, C, MAIN, CWB, V, MC, ARCC,
- Reduced Positions: AN, BKLN, MT, VRT, GM, MOS, NCR, EPAM, COP, EOG, EVV, NVDA, XPO, PTY, GOOGL, PYPL, MUB, AMLP, AGNC,
- Sold Out: LEN, NOW, SWN, TMO, RKT, AMAT, DKNG, SPOT, BNDX, FLOT, CWH, TDOC, HTGC,
- VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 115,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
- ISHARES TRUST (PFF) - 185,000 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 66,000 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
- ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 64,500 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.65%
- iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) - 160,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 141,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.38 and $76.5, with an estimated average price of $69.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $40.75. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 248.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 64,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 123.24%. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 127.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $110.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.Sold Out: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.92.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.
