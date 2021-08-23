Untitled Investments Lp Buys ServiceNow Inc, StoneCo, Alphabet Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Paycom Software Inc

- New Purchases: PAY, PAY, PTON,
- Added Positions: NOW, STNE, GOOGL, AMZN, RPAY, ESTC, MA,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, PAYC, FTCH, SE, DT,
- Sold Out: PYPL, NCNO,
For the details of UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/untitled+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 715,093 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.33%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 245,298 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,256 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.85%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 128,758 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,585 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.35%
Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)
Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 268.53%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $619.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 47,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 715,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 57.85%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 15,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.35%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 9,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.79 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,347,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP. Also check out:
1. UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment