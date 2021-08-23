Untitled Investments Lp Buys ServiceNow Inc, StoneCo, Alphabet Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Paycom Software Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Untitled Investments Lp Buys ServiceNow Inc, StoneCo, Alphabet Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Paycom Software Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Untitled Investments Lp (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, StoneCo, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Paymentus Holdings Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Farfetch, Ncino Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Untitled Investments Lp. As of 2021Q2, Untitled Investments Lp owns 15 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/untitled+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP
  1. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 715,093 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.33%
  2. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 245,298 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,256 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.85%
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 128,758 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,585 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.35%
New Purchase: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 268.53%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $619.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 47,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 715,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 57.85%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 15,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.35%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 9,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.79 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,347,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP. Also check out:

1. UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider