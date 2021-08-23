Untitled Investments Lp Buys ServiceNow Inc, StoneCo, Alphabet Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Paycom Software Inc

New Purchases: PAY, PAY, PTON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ServiceNow Inc, StoneCo, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Paymentus Holdings Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Farfetch, Ncino Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Untitled Investments Lp. As of 2021Q2, Untitled Investments Lp owns 15 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 715,093 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.33% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 245,298 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,256 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.85% Sea Ltd (SE) - 128,758 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,585 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.35%

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 268.53%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $619.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 47,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 715,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 57.85%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 15,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.35%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 9,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.79 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,347,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13.