Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys SBA Communications Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Bank of Montreal, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: SBAC, ELAN, BMO, CM, RY, TD, BNS,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, EEM, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL,
- Sold Out: IEUR, BAC, WFC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Investment Management Corp of Ontario
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,071,703 shares, 57.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.68%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 5,321,265 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,004,522 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.4%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,564 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 267,821 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.65%
Investment Management Corp of Ontario initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $358.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 128,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,040,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 82,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario initiated holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The purchase prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $117.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 74,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $104.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 81,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 115,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.
