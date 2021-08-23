Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc Buys Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible , Tesla Inc, Organon, Sells EOG Resources Inc, NiSource Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc

New Purchases: ACV, OGN, QGEN, JWN, AMC, RICE, RICE, DRIV, IOO, IZRL, OIH, GROM, ARKQ,

ACV, OGN, QGEN, JWN, AMC, RICE, RICE, DRIV, IOO, IZRL, OIH, GROM, ARKQ, Added Positions: TSLA, VYM, QLD, WRAP, MO, GILD, BIIB, VZ, SCHD, LMT, EXC, MRK, INTC, ACN, HLI, HPQ, HPE, VOO, IVV, IWR, AXP, MOAT, MESO, VO, F, CMCSA, QQQ, SLYG, TIP, IWP, IWO, IWN, ABB, ITOT, ACWV, MFGP, KEYS, FSK, MPC, PBA, PM, TRV, NYCB, MGM, LNN, ETN, DXC,

TSLA, VYM, QLD, WRAP, MO, GILD, BIIB, VZ, SCHD, LMT, EXC, MRK, INTC, ACN, HLI, HPQ, HPE, VOO, IVV, IWR, AXP, MOAT, MESO, VO, F, CMCSA, QQQ, SLYG, TIP, IWP, IWO, IWN, ABB, ITOT, ACWV, MFGP, KEYS, FSK, MPC, PBA, PM, TRV, NYCB, MGM, LNN, ETN, DXC, Reduced Positions: JNJ, IBM, IJK, MDY, MSI, PFE, ADX, IWD, XLE,

JNJ, IBM, IJK, MDY, MSI, PFE, ADX, IWD, XLE, Sold Out: EOG, NI, FOCS, WRK, MNKKQ, DBX, PRSP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible , Tesla Inc, Organon, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Qiagen NV, sells EOG Resources Inc, NiSource Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, WestRock Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc owns 318 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walled+lake+planning+%26+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 29,961 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 72,735 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,796 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 32,588 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 55,138 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible . The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $33.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $71.07, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 85.94%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Wrap Technologies Inc by 2857.14%. The purchase prices were between $4.68 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $7.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 475.61%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $160.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $41.62 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $48.11.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Mallinckrodt PLC. The sale prices were between $0.24 and $0.54, with an estimated average price of $0.33.