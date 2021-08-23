Silverarc Capital Management, Llc Buys Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Amryt Pharma PLC, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vericel Corp, Curis Inc, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: KDNY, AMYT, MGNX, RNLX, ELOX, MSAC, STXS, CLDX, DNAA, DNAC, DNAB, DNAD, NXTC, BNTC, CGEM, VTGN, ITOS, ZNTL, CERE, RAPT, RLMD, RETA, ATHA, BLU, VRAY, CERS, APLS, CATB, QURE, FMTX, AYLA, MDGL, ETON,
- Added Positions: MRTX, VCYT, IMTX, MORF, UTHR, MRUS, OTIC, MRSN, DRNA, CGEN, DCTH, MREO, IMGN, COGT, BHVN, WVE, TCRR, ARDX, TRIL, SNDX, HZNP, SGEN, ADMS, SRRA, HLXA, KURA, PYPD, EVGN, CYCC, ARNA, RCKT, VRDN, AKRO, MDNA, CALA, PHGE,
- Reduced Positions: CRIS, ACRS, AFMD, SLRX, ASND, HALO, ALDX, ODT, JNCE, KALV, GH, MCRB, EYPT, ITCI, ETNB, INSM, VSTM, DCPH, SURF,
- Sold Out: VCEL, MSACU, CCXI, LRMR, EPIX, SRRK, ONCR, ARVN, VRTX, TPTX, CHRS, FULC, BIIB, CLRB, IMVT, ISEE, KALA, APTO, LPTX, BLRX, TVTX, RACA, 7AY1, RXDX, RXDX, GMDA, SLNO, BDTX, PIRS,
For the details of SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silverarc+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY) - 14,158 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 94,400 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 229,892 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95%
- Merus NV (MRUS) - 320,815 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.10%
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 37,753 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 655.06%
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 14,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 456,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Macrogenics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 176,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Renalytix PLC (RNLX)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Renalytix PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 126,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELOX)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.12. The stock is now traded at around $1.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,887,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 373,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 655.06%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98. The stock is now traded at around $145.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 37,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 151.44%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 150,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Immatics NV (IMTX)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Immatics NV by 592.41%. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 289,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morphic Holding Inc (MORF)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 73.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 103,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 185.03%. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $206.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 15,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merus NV (MRUS)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Merus NV by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $22.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 320,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9.Sold Out: Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSACU)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.11.Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.Sold Out: Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $11.36.Sold Out: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12.Sold Out: Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $31.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment