Silverarc Capital Management, Llc Buys Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Amryt Pharma PLC, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vericel Corp, Curis Inc, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc Buys Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Amryt Pharma PLC, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vericel Corp, Curis Inc, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Silverarc Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Amryt Pharma PLC, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Macrogenics Inc, Renalytix PLC, sells Vericel Corp, Curis Inc, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverarc Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Silverarc Capital Management, Llc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silverarc+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY) - 14,158 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 94,400 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio.
  3. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 229,892 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95%
  4. Merus NV (MRUS) - 320,815 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.10%
  5. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 37,753 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 655.06%
New Purchase: Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 14,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 456,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Macrogenics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 176,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Renalytix PLC (RNLX)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Renalytix PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 126,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELOX)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.12. The stock is now traded at around $1.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,887,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 373,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 655.06%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98. The stock is now traded at around $145.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 37,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 151.44%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 150,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Immatics NV (IMTX)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Immatics NV by 592.41%. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 289,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morphic Holding Inc (MORF)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 73.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 103,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 185.03%. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $206.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 15,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merus NV (MRUS)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Merus NV by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $22.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 320,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Sold Out: Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSACU)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

Sold Out: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12.

Sold Out: Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $31.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider