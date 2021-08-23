Silverarc Capital Management, Llc Buys Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Amryt Pharma PLC, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vericel Corp, Curis Inc, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: KDNY, AMYT, MGNX, RNLX, ELOX, MSAC, STXS, CLDX, DNAA, DNAC, DNAB, DNAD, NXTC, BNTC, CGEM, VTGN, ITOS, ZNTL, CERE, RAPT, RLMD, RETA, ATHA, BLU, VRAY, CERS, APLS, CATB, QURE, FMTX, AYLA, MDGL, ETON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Amryt Pharma PLC, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Macrogenics Inc, Renalytix PLC, sells Vericel Corp, Curis Inc, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverarc Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Silverarc Capital Management, Llc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY) - 14,158 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 94,400 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 229,892 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95% Merus NV (MRUS) - 320,815 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.10% Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 37,753 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 655.06%

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 14,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 456,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Macrogenics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 176,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Renalytix PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 126,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.12. The stock is now traded at around $1.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,887,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 373,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 655.06%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98. The stock is now traded at around $145.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 37,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 151.44%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 150,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Immatics NV by 592.41%. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 289,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 73.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 103,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 185.03%. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $206.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 15,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Merus NV by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $22.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 320,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $31.09.