Masterton Capital Management, LP Buys Vornado Realty Trust, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Marriott International Inc, Sells American Campus Communities Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Equity Residential

New Purchases: VNO, PK, HLT, ARMK, ORLY, SBUX, CCS,

VNO, PK, HLT, ARMK, ORLY, SBUX, CCS, Added Positions: MAR, ARE, TJX, BLDR, ROST, LVS,

MAR, ARE, TJX, BLDR, ROST, LVS, Reduced Positions: YUM, HPP, KRC, CPRI,

YUM, HPP, KRC, CPRI, Sold Out: ACC, APLE, EQR, AVB, ESS, PLD, BXP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vornado Realty Trust, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Marriott International Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Aramark, sells American Campus Communities Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Equity Residential, Yum Brands Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Masterton Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Masterton Capital Management, LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Masterton Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/masterton+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 127,564 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.22% Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) - 336,500 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 111,500 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.25% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 182,312 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.34% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 260,200 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.11%

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.14%. The holding were 336,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 535,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $123.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 73,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 236,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $602.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 15,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 55,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 138.25%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $134.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 111,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 162.09%. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 54,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 88.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 182,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 49.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 260,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 84,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25.

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.52.

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31.

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62.