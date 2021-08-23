Masterton Capital Management, LP Buys Vornado Realty Trust, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Marriott International Inc, Sells American Campus Communities Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Equity Residential

- New Purchases: VNO, PK, HLT, ARMK, ORLY, SBUX, CCS,
- Added Positions: MAR, ARE, TJX, BLDR, ROST, LVS,
- Reduced Positions: YUM, HPP, KRC, CPRI,
- Sold Out: ACC, APLE, EQR, AVB, ESS, PLD, BXP,
For the details of Masterton Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/masterton+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Masterton Capital Management, LP
- Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 127,564 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.22%
- Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) - 336,500 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 111,500 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.25%
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 182,312 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.34%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 260,200 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.11%
Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.14%. The holding were 336,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 535,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $123.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 73,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aramark (ARMK)
Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 236,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $602.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 15,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 55,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 138.25%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $134.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 111,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 162.09%. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 54,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 88.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 182,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 49.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 260,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 84,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25.Sold Out: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)
Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.52.Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)
Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of Masterton Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Masterton Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Masterton Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Masterton Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Masterton Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment