One01 Capital, LP Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Facebook Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Vipshop Holdings, KLA Corp, Varonis Systems Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Facebook Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, The Beauty Health Co, Carvana Co, sells Vipshop Holdings, KLA Corp, Varonis Systems Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Li Auto Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One01 Capital, LP. As of 2021Q2, One01 Capital, LP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 527,118 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.15% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 63,750 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.37% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 97,741 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,100 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.32% Facebook Inc (FB) - 65,300 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $352.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.44%. The holding were 97,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 65,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 205,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 857,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $357.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 33,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $619.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One01 Capital, LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 527,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One01 Capital, LP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $349.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 63,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One01 Capital, LP added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 382,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.