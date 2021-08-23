One01 Capital, LP Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Facebook Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Vipshop Holdings, KLA Corp, Varonis Systems Inc

- New Purchases: TEAM, FB, AMD, SKIN, CVNA, NOW, LYV, DOCS, GLBE,
- Added Positions: FTCH, TWLO, HTHT, DECK,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, VRNS, LI, UBER, ACMR,
- Sold Out: VIPS, KLAC, VSPR,
For the details of One01 Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one01+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of One01 Capital, LP
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 527,118 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.15%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 63,750 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.37%
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 97,741 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,100 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.32%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 65,300 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $352.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.44%. The holding were 97,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 65,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 205,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 857,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)
One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $357.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 33,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $619.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
One01 Capital, LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 527,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
One01 Capital, LP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $349.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 63,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
One01 Capital, LP added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 382,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of One01 Capital, LP. Also check out:
1. One01 Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. One01 Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. One01 Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that One01 Capital, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment