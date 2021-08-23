Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. Buys AppHarvest Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Sells The AES Corp, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: APPH, PCH,
- Added Positions: EVA, NGVT,
- Reduced Positions: HE,
- Sold Out: AES, LIND, NTR,
These are the top 5 holdings of INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P.
- Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 5,713,987 shares, 27.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18%
- Nikola Corp (NKLA) - 10,275,437 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio.
- AppHarvest Inc (APPH) - 8,798,704 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Strategic Education Inc (STRA) - 1,519,349 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio.
- Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 7,100,000 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio.
Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.04%. The holding were 8,798,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 201,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.Sold Out: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)
Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.96.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P.. Also check out:
