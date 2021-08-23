Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. Buys AppHarvest Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Sells The AES Corp, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

New Purchases: APPH, PCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AppHarvest Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, sells The AES Corp, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, Nutrien during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 5,713,987 shares, 27.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18% Nikola Corp (NKLA) - 10,275,437 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio. AppHarvest Inc (APPH) - 8,798,704 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Strategic Education Inc (STRA) - 1,519,349 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 7,100,000 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio.

Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.04%. The holding were 8,798,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 201,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.

Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.96.

Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06.