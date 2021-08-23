Logo
L1 Capital Pty Ltd Buys Hudbay Minerals Inc, NexGen Energy, Warrior Met Coal Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Despegar.com Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company L1 Capital Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Hudbay Minerals Inc, NexGen Energy, Warrior Met Coal Inc, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Despegar.com Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, FinVolution Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, L1 Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q2, L1 Capital Pty Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of L1 Capital Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/l1+capital+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of L1 Capital Pty Ltd
  1. Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 9,635,277 shares, 19.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  2. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 3,890,090 shares, 18.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.71%
  3. Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 9,586,957 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 1,859,203 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.26%
  5. NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) - 9,332,315 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.33%. The holding were 9,586,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.83%. The holding were 9,332,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 93.75%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $17.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,978,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $97.2 and $137.59, with an estimated average price of $118.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 164,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Despegar.com Corp. The sale prices were between $12.36 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.5.

Sold Out: FinVolution Group (FINV)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in FinVolution Group. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $7.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of L1 Capital Pty Ltd.

insider