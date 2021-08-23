L1 Capital Pty Ltd Buys Hudbay Minerals Inc, NexGen Energy, Warrior Met Coal Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Despegar.com Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc

New Purchases: HBM, NXE,

HBM, NXE, Added Positions: HCC, MDGL,

HCC, MDGL, Reduced Positions: TECK, PANW, CNQ,

TECK, PANW, CNQ, Sold Out: WFC, DESP, FINV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hudbay Minerals Inc, NexGen Energy, Warrior Met Coal Inc, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Despegar.com Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, FinVolution Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, L1 Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q2, L1 Capital Pty Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 9,635,277 shares, 19.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 3,890,090 shares, 18.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.71% Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 9,586,957 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 1,859,203 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.26% NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) - 9,332,315 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. New Position

L1 Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.33%. The holding were 9,586,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.83%. The holding were 9,332,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 93.75%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $17.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,978,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $97.2 and $137.59, with an estimated average price of $118.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 164,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Despegar.com Corp. The sale prices were between $12.36 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.5.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in FinVolution Group. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $7.56.