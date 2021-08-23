SB Management Ltd Buys Century Therapeutics Inc, Lyell Immunopharma Inc, ironSource, Sells Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: IPSC, LYEL, IS, ADPT, EOCW.U, HERA, CMLT, CPUH, GRPH, REVH, AURCU, FTAA,

IPSC, LYEL, IS, ADPT, EOCW.U, HERA, CMLT, CPUH, GRPH, REVH, AURCU, FTAA, Added Positions: ABCL, CMLF, KVSA, KVSC, KVSB,

ABCL, CMLF, KVSA, KVSC, KVSB, Reduced Positions: AMZN, PYPL, TSM, CMIIU,

AMZN, PYPL, TSM, CMIIU, Sold Out: FB, MSFT, GOOG, CRM, NFLX, HERAU, CPUH.U, REVHU, TBA, PACX, FTAAU, FDMT, ADBE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Century Therapeutics Inc, Lyell Immunopharma Inc, ironSource, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Elliott Opportunity II Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SB Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, SB Management Ltd owns 33 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,643,426 shares, 66.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.13% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 6,754,120 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.5% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 2,409,413 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.42% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) - 9,861,089 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 9,817,190 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.58%

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Century Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,240,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SB Management Ltd added to a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,817,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SB Management Ltd added to a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,229,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SB Management Ltd added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.02.