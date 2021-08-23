SB Management Ltd Buys Century Therapeutics Inc, Lyell Immunopharma Inc, ironSource, Sells Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: IPSC, LYEL, IS, ADPT, EOCW.U, HERA, CMLT, CPUH, GRPH, REVH, AURCU, FTAA,
- Added Positions: ABCL, CMLF, KVSA, KVSC, KVSB,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, PYPL, TSM, CMIIU,
- Sold Out: FB, MSFT, GOOG, CRM, NFLX, HERAU, CPUH.U, REVHU, TBA, PACX, FTAAU, FDMT, ADBE,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,643,426 shares, 66.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.13%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 6,754,120 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.5%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 2,409,413 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.42%
- Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) - 9,861,089 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 9,817,190 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.58%
SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Century Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL)
SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ironSource Ltd (IS)
SB Management Ltd initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,240,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW.U)
SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERA)
SB Management Ltd initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)
SB Management Ltd added to a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,817,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)
SB Management Ltd added to a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,229,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (KVSA)
SB Management Ltd added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Sold Out: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERAU)
SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.02.
