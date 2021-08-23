Logo
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp Buys Tapestry Inc, General Mills Inc, Textron Inc, Sells Xilinx Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Tapestry Inc, General Mills Inc, Textron Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Xilinx Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Carrier Global Corp, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp. As of 2021Q2, Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp owns 847 stocks with a total value of $652 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/occudo+quantitative+strategies+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP
  1. Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 82,424 shares, 0.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Clorox Co (CLX) - 19,685 shares, 0.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.63%
  3. General Mills Inc (GIS) - 57,888 shares, 0.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Textron Inc (TXT) - 51,437 shares, 0.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vontier Corp (VNT) - 107,154 shares, 0.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.29%
New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 82,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 51,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $202.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 28,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 57,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $235.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 1004.34%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 112,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in New York Times Co by 869.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 79,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 1037.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 61,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Teradata Corp by 617.73%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 67,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 576.50%. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $227.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 357.25%. The purchase prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $89.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 36,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP. Also check out:

1. OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP keeps buying
