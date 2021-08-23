Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp Buys Tapestry Inc, General Mills Inc, Textron Inc, Sells Xilinx Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co

- New Purchases: TPR, GIS, TXT, UPST, FISV, GOOG, OKTA, YELP, ABNB, CTSH, GPN, DASH, MRVI, VMW, MGA, COO, STX, FORM, CSIQ, NTNX, WDAY, HLI, BYND, RBA, L, BAX, DLTR, MUSA, CMI, SYK, BX, LYFT, CBSH, DISCK, ALL, FOE, NXPI, K, MRVL, FLT, IRTC, MDLA, ST, PGNY, AI, CASY, TRMB, VTNR, RVLV, MU, LAZR, BA, CAKE, HAIN, SAVE, LH, CRWD, BDTX, FLWS, CVS, COHR, INDB, KLAC, ROL, BR, EXPR, CTLT, CME, HMN, RUTH, TMX, PRTY, ALGM, BSX, COF, TT, LNC, VTRS, FSLR, LC, RSI, ARW, LSCC, LNT, DENN, IDA, MDU, PWR, RBC, DIS, CHGG, BILL, ELY, EL, MTB, PH, NLSN, FIVN, CHWY, XOG, BXS, CFFN, CAR, DHI, EXC, GBCI, HOMB, HBI, LDOS, POST, TWOU, SUMO, BFLY, BJRI, OVV, ENS, J, PPG, PLAY, PFGC, WBT, BSY, AAON, AVA, BLDR, CSX, GNTX, SWBI, VZ, PCRX, NWS, TDOC, PLNT, MGY, ZI, ASAN, AJG, AGO, BHC, AX, SCHW, HP, BCOR, MDT, ONB, UAL, VSH, IOVA, CSTM, CZR, NEWR, DKNG, NGMS, CAT, CHKP, DKS, F, HON, MKSI, MTZ, PEP, NTR, PEG, RPM, URBN, DAL, LRN, V, LYB, CPRI, SAIC, AVNS, UNVR, SWCH, MSP, MCFE, LESL, AAN, AMN, ADS, ADM, EPAY, CALM, THFF, FMBI, TCBI, CELH, QNST, ANGI, PNR, CTVA, LOTZ, ADN, EAT, CBRL, INTU, MUR, BKNG, SMP, PAG, MSGN, ESI, HQY, TALO, ESTC, GDRX, AVIR, ZIM, CINF, HSIC, MAT, PDCE, PPC, PB, USNA, YELL, TRS, SIX, VC, AAL, RRR, YEXT, AMPY, AM, CODX, CTOS, ADT, EQH, PHR, PING, U, CNXC, PUBM, ABT, BYD, HLX, EBIX, ENDP, ETD, FFIV, FCN, HA, MDC, NXGN, QDEL, SBOW, TPX, TXRH, USB, WLK, OPK, CMG, DAC, IBKR, AWK, LL, LOCO, TRGP, GMED, BLD, TPB, EVBG, GOLF, PVAC, HESM, AGS, CLBK, UBX, XP, NCNO, BEPC, OM, ATVI, BZH, CF, CERS, CI, AWH, COLB, EBF, HPQ, INTC, LBTYA, MGM, MNRO, MSI, NRG, NWBI, OSIS, OCFC, POWI, PSMT, RRGB, SCHL, SMTC, SFL, SKY, CSII, PRIM, AMPH, LEA, GMBL, TROX, AAOI, JYNT, INOV, LILA, LILAK, SGRY, VVV, LBRT, PACK, BFI, RUBY, CVET, LEVI, FREQ, BTRS, OCDX, IBRX, CLFD, BRKS, CDZI, CIEN, HVT, LCNB, SR, NKTR, SEEL, NSC, OMI, ACHV, SYNA, KMPR, VLY, INTT, CEMI, BGS, ERII, STKS, LPI, FB, NDLS, ESPR, QUOT, QRVO, OOMA, CLDR, ALLK, NFH, GNLN, VRM, DCT, ADES, ACCO, AXL, BOCH, BKD, DSS, HTBK, KRNY, PHX, SMED, STKL, WETF, SCOR, SRAX, PANL, MBRX, NEX, KLR, FLMN, BBCP, TFFP, OCUP, CTHR, LODE, HDSN, LXU, EPM, PCTI, PXLW, FRBK, ELOX, EGY, MNOV, NNA, COMS, EVGN, QRHC, ASPU, PBPB, RESN, VRAY, CATB, EXTN, VYGR, AQB, METC, SD, ATXI, VERO, OSS, LQDA, PHAS, IMRA, HYMC, FTEK, IO,
- Added Positions: CAH, DISCA, NYT, TDC, FIVE, CHRW, PRLB, MMC, PCAR, CLX, ABM, PRU, TRV, UAA, SHAK, ECL, ELAN, VRSK, TWLO, VNT, CROX, HOLX, GCMG, HE, AMBA, CDW, RPRX, SFT, HL, ZNGA, WK, NOV, NLOK, RUN, IR, DAR, RDFN, DOCU, RTX, VUZI, EBC, FLEX, TSLA, SEAS, UA, SWAV, MAS, PETS, LYV, NUE, LIN, JAZZ, UEC, DEN, FAST, KMT, FRHC, SQ, CVNA, PD, ACI, STEP, GLW, HUN, JNPR, RH, COUP, FNKO, BMY, CVBF, IART, ORA, RNR, ALC, IAA, GLNG, KR, TELL, SKX, RGR, GL, MELI, H, BIPC, GES, LEN, LOGI, MAR, MPC, VNE, UPWK, PPL, WTS, VCRA, BRC, CREE, FLR, FCX, LMT, ROK, SIRI, MDGL, CLR, LLNW, REI, GNRC, VRA, HCAT, OZK, BBY, CLAR, FLS, XYL, ZEN, NMRK, AMCR, CRS, DSX, FBNC, FRO, IP, LPSN, INSG, ZIXI, VBIV, GDOT, LIVX, PINC, ADVM, WSC, CNNE, CSPR, AEP, MTOR, BOH, DRQ, EMKR, CNR, NYCB, GLT, RGLD, SCS, WTI, WHR, LEN.B, OC, III, CVI, CYRX, TLYS, QTWO, GLOP, SFIX, LTHM, IVZ, WTRG, PRDO, DDS, LCII, HRB, IEX, NI, OXY, PKG, VMC, ESXB, MASI, IRDM, SC, ACRS, CDEV, TPIC, LGF.A, CEIX, YETI, HES, AMKR, BPFH, BBW, GSS, HNI, LAKE, MLM, MLSS, RGS, SAFM, TGP, WAL, MARK, NMM, SCU, OESX, IGT, ICL, ORMP, COTY, SIEN, BOOT, RCKT, KRP, SNDR, SOI, REYN, AOUT, TREC, CVGI, ONCT, ITI, NR, RES, RF, TK, TDY, TWI, WNEB, PERI, AIMC, TAST, TITN, CTSO, GORO, HI, AYTU, AOSL, CHEF, MRC, FI, RMAX, BSGM, CDTX, SND, VREX, REVG, ALTM, APRN, BHF, BRY, DOMO, ETRN, GDYN,
- Reduced Positions: TTCF, BKI, D, PANW, QCOM, JKHY, SNAP, CERN, WMT, MTH, BDX, BGFV, TER, DDOG, SIG, TRUP, AVLR, WMG, NVDA, WLTW, ATNX, ALB, PGR, MDRX, PHM, BF.B, MKC, ETN, FBHS, CRSR, CGNX, ROKU, ABC, HXL, G, FDS, KNX, NARI, HEI, PAYA, ALGN, HUM, CNHI, ODT, AME, EFX, NDSN, BAH, NTB, ARVN, HRL, WBA, ZBH, DBX, EAF, AES, BK, GOGL, ALLE, FTV, VRT, AAPL, AVT, CMS, CPE, KFY, ZS, TCDA, FROG, ARKO, CHDN, HTLD, LXRX, FIZZ, ON, OLN, PBCT, TNDM, FND, AWR, DCI, EXTR, GVA, LII, LEU, FEYE, CBAY, ATRO, ENLC, ICE, PLAB, SWIR, AWI, TTGT, SBLK, NOG, YNDX, ACHC, DNOW, TMST, HMLP, BNED, YCBD, UTZ, ONEW, ADV, SAM, CPB, MRTN, SM, SSYS, VECO, WERN, SB, RFP, LPG, GLOB, DLTH, NXTC, CRNC, AGCO, APH, BPT, CNTY, KO, DSPG, DAKT, EVRI, THG, MLHR, MTCH, LINC, MOV, UEPS, PAR, PBI, RNST, AVNW, WSO, DK, SPR, OMER, ASMB, SLCA, MMX, GCI, RYAM, VRTV, KURA, ACEL, CAAP, AMRX, KLXE, RADI, ESTE, CGRN, CTIC, CONN, EVC, FCF, FLL, MTW, PTEN, INFN, HROW, AMCX, SSTK, PBF, KNOP, KNSL, AMR, CARS, IFRX, NINE, ETTX, SILK, STSA,
- Sold Out: XLNX, NOC, KHC, CARR, NET, NUAN, PFE, DHR, BAP, SIVB, FMC, NTRS, CPRT, NEE, SNPS, LULU, EA, DGX, FSLY, DDD, AAP, HAS, EGHT, GGG, MC, CLGX, STE, DRI, WAB, FSKR, PLCE, APTV, SPLK, ISRG, WST, AKAM, UPS, AMD, HII, RAMP, HBAN, VIRT, BLL, CRM, X, ENPH, CNC, PRGO, CB, HRC, ROP, SHW, WU, ASO, GOOGL, MXIM, RSG, RMD, GPRE, AZEK, DNB, ACN, AIZ, ATO, LEG, TRU, CTAS, DPZ, MNST, WDC, EBAY, AR, MGNI, JHG, EQT, ES, SRCL, UNP, ETSY, AEO, SO, GWW, FAF, MX, PRMW, WEN, ZG, HUBS, APPN, CHNG, XL, FL, GIII, NEM, SWK, PFPT, BAND, MMM, ATI, MDP, SEE, STT, TEX, IPGP, KDP, RCM, SAIL, PLAN, ADBE, NATI, QRTEA, STLA, ESNT, APG, SI, CRI, COHU, CAG, EEFT, RE, UHS, COG, CMD, CMP, CGEN, LAD, WFC, DG, SSNC, MOS, TRIP, PFSI, LITE, AA, HWM, BMRN, INGR, AJRD, HFC, SJM, OII, LUV, EPAM, NOW, LSXMA, KTB, AZO, DUK, IIVI, NJR, ORLY, SWKS, THO, TRST, TDG, TMUS, LBRDA, MESA, IMVT, ACGL, BRO, FE, GE, EHC, PII, SPNS, SKYW, TTWO, TGI, ZTS, AVTR, OTIS, 40Y1, AMZN, MTRN, CNP, CVX, CCK, GT, IDXX, MKL, PCG, WRK, KBR, BERY, RPD, NVCR, STNE, B, DVA, DISH, EPC, FNF, HIBB, IBM, MCO, SBGI, TEN, TMO, VSAT, SPB, EVR, CNK, GRBK, PM, ALSN, EVTC, VRNS, AY, VSTO, ENR, Z, TWNK, BL, LAUR, PAGS, SONO, LUMN, CHH, CCOI, DB, DXCM, LLY, KLIC, MCK, MOD, NCR, NAV, RDWR, POOL, SCI, MTN, GRA, WSM, HAYN, UI, VAC, TPH, FATE, PAYC, ANET, CWEN, CC, AYX, PRVB, CNA, CENX, GTN, KFRC, LOW, WYY, PRTK, GSL, RNET, GLOG, PSX, MANU, RLMD, LMB, EVH, BW, WOW, SLDB, PAE, ONEM, ARQT, JAMF, JAMF, CYH, ARCO, SXC, CFB, AP, QMCO, LEAF, PAVM, MOLA, GALT, SMTX,
For the details of OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/occudo+quantitative+strategies+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP
- Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 82,424 shares, 0.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Clorox Co (CLX) - 19,685 shares, 0.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.63%
- General Mills Inc (GIS) - 57,888 shares, 0.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Textron Inc (TXT) - 51,437 shares, 0.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vontier Corp (VNT) - 107,154 shares, 0.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.29%
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 82,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 51,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $202.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 28,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 57,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $235.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 1004.34%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 112,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New York Times Co (NYT)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in New York Times Co by 869.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 79,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 1037.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 61,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teradata Corp (TDC)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Teradata Corp by 617.73%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 67,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 576.50%. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $227.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 357.25%. The purchase prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $89.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 36,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.
