140 Summer Partners LP Buys Lowe's Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Royal Caribbean Group, Radian Group Inc, Orion Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lowe's Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Brunswick Corp, Allstate Corp, sells Royal Caribbean Group, Radian Group Inc, Orion Acquisition Corp, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 140 Summer Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, 140 Summer Partners LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $715 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 546,819 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.57% Allstate Corp (ALL) - 534,770 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.96% American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 3,264,500 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Brunswick Corp (BC) - 590,270 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.92% Humana Inc (HUM) - 131,600 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $14.26 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 174,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 546,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 70.29%. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 913,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $101.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 590,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $137.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 534,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $335.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 101,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in Travel+Leisure Co by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 656,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21.

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Orion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.