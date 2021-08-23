140 Summer Partners LP Buys Lowe's Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Royal Caribbean Group, Radian Group Inc, Orion Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: LOW, VLRS, PAYO,
- Added Positions: TMUS, FE, BC, ALL, LAD, TNL, UHS, SVC, LNG, HUM,
- Reduced Positions: RDN, MTG,
- Sold Out: RCL, OHPAU, HERAU, ATHN.U, SRNGU,
For the details of 140 Summer Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/140+summer+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 140 Summer Partners LP
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 546,819 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.57%
- Allstate Corp (ALL) - 534,770 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.96%
- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 3,264,500 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio.
- Brunswick Corp (BC) - 590,270 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.92%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 131,600 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS)
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $14.26 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 174,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 546,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 70.29%. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 913,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brunswick Corp (BC)
140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $101.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 590,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $137.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 534,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $335.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 101,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in Travel+Leisure Co by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 656,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21.Sold Out: Orion Acquisition Corp (OHPAU)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Orion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERAU)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp (ATHN.U)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of 140 Summer Partners LP. Also check out:
1. 140 Summer Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 140 Summer Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 140 Summer Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 140 Summer Partners LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment