Sourcerock Group LLC Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Talos Energy Inc, Sells Denbury Inc, Oceaneering International Inc, RPC Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sourcerock Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Talos Energy Inc, Tenaris SA, TechnipFMC PLC, sells Denbury Inc, Oceaneering International Inc, RPC Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Frank's International NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sourcerock Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sourcerock Group LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sourcerock Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sourcerock+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sourcerock Group LLC
  1. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 1,199,801 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 1,199,801 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 1,020,206 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
  4. Oceaneering International Inc (OII) - 1,574,812 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.56%
  5. Talos Energy Inc (TALO) - 1,437,621 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.35%. The holding were 1,199,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.35%. The holding were 1,199,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Talos Energy Inc (TALO)

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Talos Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.9%. The holding were 1,437,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tenaris SA (TS)

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Tenaris SA. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $23.99, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 722,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 1,268,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 73.22%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 952,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NOW Inc (DNOW)

Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in NOW Inc by 773.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 436,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Newpark Resources Inc by 116.96%. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $3.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,290,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Select Energy Services Inc by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: RPC Inc (RES)

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in RPC Inc. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $5.39.

Sold Out: Frank's International NV (FI)

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Frank's International NV. The sale prices were between $3.03 and $3.91, with an estimated average price of $3.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sourcerock Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Sourcerock Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sourcerock Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sourcerock Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sourcerock Group LLC keeps buying
