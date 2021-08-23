Euclidean Capital LLC Buys 23andMe Holding Co, Snowflake Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Sells Rubius Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: ME, SNOW, NRIX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 23andMe Holding Co, Snowflake Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, sells Rubius Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euclidean Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Euclidean Capital LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 3,908,677 shares, 31.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% 23andMe Holding Co (ME) - 10,243,119 shares, 27.99% of the total portfolio. New Position NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) - 1,493,349 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) - 323,749 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 735,801 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.

Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.99%. The holding were 10,243,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $276.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 47,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $32.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 154,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Capital LLC sold out a holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.03.