Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys Genius Sports, Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, Zuora Inc, Sells Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Holicity Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys Genius Sports, Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, Zuora Inc, Sells Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Holicity Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Washington Harbour Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Genius Sports, Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, Zuora Inc, Porch Group Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, sells Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Holicity Inc, FormFactor Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Harbour Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, Washington Harbour Partners LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $635 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Washington Harbour Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washington+harbour+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Washington Harbour Partners LP
  1. Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 2,120,802 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.24%
  2. Genius Sports Ltd (GENI) - 3,302,404 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Workiva Inc (WK) - 470,859 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92%
  4. Skillz Inc (SKLZ) - 2,330,628 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.87%
  5. Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 2,444,025 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.50%
New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.76%. The holding were 3,302,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (RAAC)

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 2,301,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 127,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Appian Corp (APPN)

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vector Acquisition Corp (VACQ)

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 446,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 74,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 279.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 1,358,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,444,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 114.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $48.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 455,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $97.64, with an estimated average price of $83.96. The stock is now traded at around $112.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 454,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Telos Corp (TLS)

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Telos Corp by 88.44%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 631,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 81.83%. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $53.05, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 152,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAC)

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.28 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Sold Out: Holicity Inc (HOL)

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Holicity Inc. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $10.6.

Sold Out: FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Sold Out: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $23.75 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $26.45.

Sold Out: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Washington Harbour Partners LP. Also check out:

1. Washington Harbour Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Washington Harbour Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Washington Harbour Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Washington Harbour Partners LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider