Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys Genius Sports, Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, Zuora Inc, Sells Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Holicity Inc

New Purchases: GENI, RAAC, CERN, APPN, VACQ, VRNS, SPT, IAS,

GENI, RAAC, CERN, APPN, VACQ, VRNS, SPT, IAS, Added Positions: ZUO, PRCH, RAMP, RPD, TLS, LPRO, MIME, WK, BTRS, CSOD, TENB, MNTV,

ZUO, PRCH, RAMP, RPD, TLS, LPRO, MIME, WK, BTRS, CSOD, TENB, MNTV, Reduced Positions: SKLZ, FUSE, MDLA,

SKLZ, FUSE, MDLA, Sold Out: FCAC, DMYD, HOL, FORM, KTOS, MKSI, RBLX, GRVY, COHU, FCACU, SFTW, MTSI, SMTC, VERX, DMYD.U, ALGM, LEAP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Genius Sports, Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, Zuora Inc, Porch Group Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, sells Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Holicity Inc, FormFactor Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Harbour Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, Washington Harbour Partners LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $635 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Washington Harbour Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washington+harbour+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 2,120,802 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.24% Genius Sports Ltd (GENI) - 3,302,404 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Workiva Inc (WK) - 470,859 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92% Skillz Inc (SKLZ) - 2,330,628 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.87% Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 2,444,025 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.50%

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.76%. The holding were 3,302,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 2,301,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 127,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 446,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 74,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 279.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 1,358,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,444,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 114.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $48.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 455,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $97.64, with an estimated average price of $83.96. The stock is now traded at around $112.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 454,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Telos Corp by 88.44%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 631,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 81.83%. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $53.05, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 152,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.28 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Holicity Inc. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $10.6.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $23.75 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $26.45.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06.