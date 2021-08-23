Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys Genius Sports, Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, Zuora Inc, Sells Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Holicity Inc

- New Purchases: GENI, RAAC, CERN, APPN, VACQ, VRNS, SPT, IAS,
- Added Positions: ZUO, PRCH, RAMP, RPD, TLS, LPRO, MIME, WK, BTRS, CSOD, TENB, MNTV,
- Reduced Positions: SKLZ, FUSE, MDLA,
- Sold Out: FCAC, DMYD, HOL, FORM, KTOS, MKSI, RBLX, GRVY, COHU, FCACU, SFTW, MTSI, SMTC, VERX, DMYD.U, ALGM, LEAP,
- Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 2,120,802 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.24%
- Genius Sports Ltd (GENI) - 3,302,404 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Workiva Inc (WK) - 470,859 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92%
- Skillz Inc (SKLZ) - 2,330,628 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.87%
- Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 2,444,025 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.50%
Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.76%. The holding were 3,302,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (RAAC)
Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 2,301,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 127,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Appian Corp (APPN)
Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vector Acquisition Corp (VACQ)
Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 446,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)
Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 74,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zuora Inc (ZUO)
Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 279.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 1,358,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,444,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)
Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 114.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $48.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 455,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)
Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $97.64, with an estimated average price of $83.96. The stock is now traded at around $112.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 454,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Telos Corp (TLS)
Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Telos Corp by 88.44%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 631,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)
Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 81.83%. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $53.05, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 152,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAC)
Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.28 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.96.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.Sold Out: Holicity Inc (HOL)
Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Holicity Inc. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $10.6.Sold Out: FormFactor Inc (FORM)
Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6.Sold Out: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)
Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $23.75 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $26.45.Sold Out: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06.
