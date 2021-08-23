Alua Capital Management LP Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB, CareMax Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Aon PLC, Paysafe

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alua Capital Management LP Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB, CareMax Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Aon PLC, Paysafe

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alua Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB, CareMax Inc, Coupa Software Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, Aon PLC, Paysafe, Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alua Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Alua Capital Management LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alua Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alua+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alua Capital Management LP
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,057,142 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
  2. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 5,214,694 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.84%
  3. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 811,373 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
  4. CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 4,484,819 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio.
  5. ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 12,302,900 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 2,115,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,807,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CareMax Inc (CMAX)

Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in CareMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $15, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 2,727,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $224.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 99,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Alua Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Sold Out: Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp (DFHT)

Alua Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $13.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alua Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Alua Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alua Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alua Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alua Capital Management LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider