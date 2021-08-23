Alua Capital Management LP Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB, CareMax Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Aon PLC, Paysafe

New Purchases: DNB, TV, CMAX, COUP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB, CareMax Inc, Coupa Software Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, Aon PLC, Paysafe, Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alua Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Alua Capital Management LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,057,142 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 5,214,694 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.84% Carvana Co (CVNA) - 811,373 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19% CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 4,484,819 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 12,302,900 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio.

Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 2,115,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,807,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in CareMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $15, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 2,727,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $224.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 99,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alua Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Alua Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $13.12.