Commodore Capital Lp Buys Celcuity Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Cytokinetics Inc, Sells , Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: CELC, CCCC, CYTK, CATB, BLSA,
- Added Positions: ACRS, MGNX, STSA, EPIX, CNST, CBAY, KURA, COGT, XENE, KALV, GNCA, ISEE, MCRB,
- Reduced Positions: PTGX, DYN, CLDX, VTGN,
- Sold Out: FPRX, TRIL, RLMD, SNDX,
These are the top 5 holdings of COMMODORE CAPITAL LP
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 1,668,987 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.34%
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA) - 3,096,729 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.35%
- Celcuity Inc (CELC) - 870,967 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) - 481,094 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) - 3,529,465 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.30%
Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Celcuity Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 870,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)
Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 481,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)
Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 704,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB)
Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 44,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BCLS Acquisition Corp (BLSA)
Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in BCLS Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 62.34%. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 1,668,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)
Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 744.63%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 393,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA)
Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,096,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)
Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 59.43%. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 281,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FPRX)
Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $37.65 and $38, with an estimated average price of $37.89.Sold Out: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)
Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $9.43.Sold Out: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)
Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $29.55 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.77.Sold Out: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)
Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46.
