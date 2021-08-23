Logo
Commodore Capital Lp Buys Celcuity Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Cytokinetics Inc, Sells , Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Commodore Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Celcuity Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Cytokinetics Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Macrogenics Inc, sells , Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commodore Capital Lp. As of 2021Q2, Commodore Capital Lp owns 29 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMMODORE CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/commodore+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMMODORE CAPITAL LP
  1. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 1,668,987 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.34%
  2. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA) - 3,096,729 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.35%
  3. Celcuity Inc (CELC) - 870,967 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) - 481,094 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) - 3,529,465 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.30%
New Purchase: Celcuity Inc (CELC)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Celcuity Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 870,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 481,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 704,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 44,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BCLS Acquisition Corp (BLSA)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in BCLS Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 62.34%. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 1,668,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 744.63%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 393,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,096,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 59.43%. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 281,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FPRX)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $37.65 and $38, with an estimated average price of $37.89.

Sold Out: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $9.43.

Sold Out: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $29.55 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.77.

Sold Out: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMMODORE CAPITAL LP. Also check out:

1. COMMODORE CAPITAL LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. COMMODORE CAPITAL LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMMODORE CAPITAL LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMMODORE CAPITAL LP keeps buying
