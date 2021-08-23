Commodore Capital Lp Buys Celcuity Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Cytokinetics Inc, Sells , Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: CELC, CCCC, CYTK, CATB, BLSA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Celcuity Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Cytokinetics Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Macrogenics Inc, sells , Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commodore Capital Lp. As of 2021Q2, Commodore Capital Lp owns 29 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 1,668,987 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.34% Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA) - 3,096,729 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.35% Celcuity Inc (CELC) - 870,967 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. New Position C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) - 481,094 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. New Position CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) - 3,529,465 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.30%

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Celcuity Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 870,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 481,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 704,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 44,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in BCLS Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 62.34%. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 1,668,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 744.63%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 393,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,096,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 59.43%. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 281,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $37.65 and $38, with an estimated average price of $37.89.

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $9.43.

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $29.55 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.77.

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46.