Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Marathon Oil Corp, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells Invesco, SVB Financial Group, Ford Motor Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Marathon Oil Corp, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells Invesco, SVB Financial Group, Ford Motor Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Marathon Oil Corp, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Devon Energy Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Invesco, SVB Financial Group, Ford Motor Co, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+family+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,126 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,180 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.26%
  3. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 112,535 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.70%
  4. IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 88,386 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.44%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,229 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 42,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 230,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 104,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $119.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 28,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $57.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 47,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FAAR)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $28.83 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.177000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 40,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 909.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 60,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 937.09%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $169.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 21,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 259.51%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 10,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 88,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 41,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider