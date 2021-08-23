Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Marathon Oil Corp, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells Invesco, SVB Financial Group, Ford Motor Co

New Purchases: IYM, MRO, DVN, NUE, FXZ, FAAR, SCHJ, FXD, DFAE, IRM, FPXI, RDVY, MO, FXR, BA, FMF, FSK, SPYD, VUG, JCI, FDX, CAT, IUSB, STLA, HCA, SYY, MET, DD, DE, DOW, IXG, T, PSX, COMT, VTV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Marathon Oil Corp, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Devon Energy Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Invesco, SVB Financial Group, Ford Motor Co, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,126 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,180 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.26% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 112,535 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.70% IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 88,386 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.44% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,229 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 42,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 230,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 104,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $119.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 28,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $57.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 47,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $28.83 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.177000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 40,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 909.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 60,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 937.09%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $169.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 21,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 259.51%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 10,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 88,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 41,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.