AWH Capital, L.P. Buys Viasat Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Sells , Citi Trends Inc, Frontdoor Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AWH Capital, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Viasat Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Tuesday Morning Corp, MoneyGram International Inc, sells , Citi Trends Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Movado Group Inc, Renren Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AWH Capital, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, AWH Capital, L.P. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AWH Capital, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/awh+capital%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AWH Capital, L.P.
  1. Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) - 45,675 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,800 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio.
  3. Evolus Inc (EOLS) - 515,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.61%
  4. Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 116,235 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 48,500 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.18%
New Purchase: Viasat Inc (VSAT)

AWH Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 116,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

AWH Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 273,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM)

AWH Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV)

AWH Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc by 70.18%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $116.47. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 48,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

AWH Capital, L.P. added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 445,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Evolus Inc (EOLS)

AWH Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Evolus Inc by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

AWH Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (RNET)

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.52 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.

Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $57.22, with an estimated average price of $52.79.

Sold Out: Renren Inc (RENN)

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Renren Inc. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.27.

Sold Out: Novus Capital Corp II (NXU)

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Novus Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Sold Out: Foresight Acquisition Corp (FOREU)

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Foresight Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of AWH Capital, L.P.. Also check out:

1. AWH Capital, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AWH Capital, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AWH Capital, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AWH Capital, L.P. keeps buying
