AWH Capital, L.P. Buys Viasat Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Sells , Citi Trends Inc, Frontdoor Inc

New Purchases: VSAT, GTX, TUEM,

VSAT, GTX, TUEM, Added Positions: HOV, MGI, EOLS, VST, CCO, XYF, APTX,

HOV, MGI, EOLS, VST, CCO, XYF, APTX, Reduced Positions: CTRN, MOV, GRBK,

CTRN, MOV, GRBK, Sold Out: RNET, FTDR, RENN, NXU, FOREU, MACQU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Viasat Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Tuesday Morning Corp, MoneyGram International Inc, sells , Citi Trends Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Movado Group Inc, Renren Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AWH Capital, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, AWH Capital, L.P. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) - 45,675 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,800 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Evolus Inc (EOLS) - 515,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.61% Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 116,235 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 48,500 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.18%

AWH Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 116,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AWH Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 273,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AWH Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AWH Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc by 70.18%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $116.47. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 48,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AWH Capital, L.P. added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 445,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AWH Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Evolus Inc by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AWH Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.52 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $57.22, with an estimated average price of $52.79.

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Renren Inc. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.27.

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Novus Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Foresight Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.