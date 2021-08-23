L2 Asset Management, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: PM, OMC, CLX, CPB, AVGO, HSY, XLF, F, ALL, OC, CAH, NVDA, MHK, HD, DISH, CCK, QRVO, PYPL, SNA, DIS,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, MO, FOXA, XLNX, SYY, SYF, DELL, CNHI, DISCA, DE, WSM, AMGN, BAH, MOH, KR, GS, WHR, INTC, HUM, AGCO, IPG, DFS, IBM, FB, CE, DVA, VZ, GOOG, UHS, TGT, TSLA, LOW, MA, V, NUE,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, MS, MTB, STX, URI, MXIM, GILD, QCOM, BBY, EA, ORCL, CMI, JPM, MSFT, AMP, TER, ABBV, SEIC, AAPL, GOOGL, GDDY, KLAC, CSCO, MU, PHM, BMY, AKAM, ATUS, CARR,
- Sold Out: SCHW, CAT, BIIB, AMAT, LRCX, ROK, SWKS, COP, FFIV, PCAR, CTXS, ABC, MCK,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,098 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,734 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 53,164 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 10,040 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.90%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 49,833 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%
L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 10,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 12,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 21,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $482.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $178.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 254.90%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 10,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 416.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 24,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fox Corp (FOXA)
L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fox Corp by 300.92%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 73.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 21,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 50,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.
