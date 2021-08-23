L2 Asset Management, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Biogen Inc

New Purchases: PM, OMC, CLX, CPB, AVGO, HSY, XLF, F, ALL, OC, CAH, NVDA, MHK, HD, DISH, CCK, QRVO, PYPL, SNA, DIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Clorox Co, Campbell Soup Co, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Biogen Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, L2 Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, L2 Asset Management, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,098 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,734 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 53,164 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 10,040 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.90% Intel Corp (INTC) - 49,833 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 10,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 12,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 21,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $482.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $178.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 254.90%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 10,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 416.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 24,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fox Corp by 300.92%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 73.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 21,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 50,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.