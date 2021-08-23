Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Sells , Canadian Pacific Railway, Landcadia Holdings III Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V, KINS Technology Group Inc, sells , Canadian Pacific Railway, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Crescent Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Baker Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Fort Baker Capital Management LP owns 70 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fort Baker Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+baker+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 187,397 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.95% Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB) - 2,454,216 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.84% E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,402,314 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK) - 2,362,365 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 1,036,499 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,578,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 165,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 1,234,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in KINS Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 1,115,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Evo Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.900500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 602,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 589,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II by 146.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 2,454,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in CONX Corp by 51.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,704,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp by 94.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98.