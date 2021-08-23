Logo
Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Sells , Canadian Pacific Railway, Landcadia Holdings III Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fort Baker Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V, KINS Technology Group Inc, sells , Canadian Pacific Railway, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Crescent Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Baker Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Fort Baker Capital Management LP owns 70 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fort Baker Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+baker+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fort Baker Capital Management LP
  1. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 187,397 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.95%
  2. Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB) - 2,454,216 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.84%
  3. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,402,314 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
  4. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK) - 2,362,365 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio.
  5. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 1,036,499 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
New Purchase: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,578,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 165,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V (HCIC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 1,234,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KINS Technology Group Inc (KINZ)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in KINS Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 1,115,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evo Acquisition Corp (EVOJU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Evo Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.900500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 602,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (PRPC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 589,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II by 146.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 2,454,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CONX Corp (CONX)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in CONX Corp by 51.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,704,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp by 94.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CCX)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11.

Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Sold Out: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fort Baker Capital Management LP.

