ThornTree Capital Partners LP Buys Five9 Inc, 1stdibs.com Inc, Agile Growth Corp, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Zillow Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Five9 Inc, 1stdibs.com Inc, Agile Growth Corp, ACV Auctions Inc, Qualtrics International Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Zillow Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Splunk Inc, Smartsheet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ThornTree Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, ThornTree Capital Partners LP owns 31 stocks with a total value of $741 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 390,266 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.83% Facebook Inc (FB) - 133,045 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.37% Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 616,963 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.24% Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 615,871 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.76% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 599,946 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04%

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $182.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 503,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Agile Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 444,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in TCV Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 452,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 456,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Liberty Braves Group. The sale prices were between $25.87 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $27.39.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.