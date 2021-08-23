ThornTree Capital Partners LP Buys Five9 Inc, 1stdibs.com Inc, Agile Growth Corp, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Zillow Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: FIVN, DIBS, AGGRU, ACVA, TCVA, LZ, DOCS, EDR, EDR,
- Added Positions: XM, DOCU, STNE, AZUL, ETSY, PENN,
- Reduced Positions: Z, PYPL, SMAR, AFRM, WW, DISH, WSM, TWLO, FB, XP, NET,
- Sold Out: UBER, SPLK, BATRK, PLTR, GDRX, U, OLO, COUR,
These are the top 5 holdings of ThornTree Capital Partners LP
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 390,266 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.83%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 133,045 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.37%
- Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 616,963 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.24%
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 615,871 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.76%
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 599,946 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04%
ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $182.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 503,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agile Growth Corp (AGGRU)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Agile Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 444,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TCV Acquisition Corp (TCVA)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in TCV Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 452,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 456,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.Sold Out: Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Liberty Braves Group. The sale prices were between $25.87 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $27.39.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of ThornTree Capital Partners LP.
1. ThornTree Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ThornTree Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ThornTree Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ThornTree Capital Partners LP keeps buying
