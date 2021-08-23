Corient Capital Partners, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Enbridge Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Boeing Co, Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: ENB, TRI, OXY, BUD, DGX, SKM, SNY, STLD, SU, TD, UAL, WAT, WYNN, SHG, JAZZ, AVY, PNR, FANG, NCLH, AMC, ALLY, ZEN, HUBS, BKR, WORK, PTON, PLTR, SHC, VB, BTI, RDY, E, CHT, CAJ, EXPD, HOG, HMC, BAM, BWA, IMO, IFF, LNC, BMRN, VTRS, BIO, BNS, NTRS, HES, PBR.A, PGRE, CM, ESRT, DB, VGT, DPZ, ZNGA, CVE, PKI, AGNC, WCC, IEX, VOD, UDR, MBT, SNA, SSL, NWBI, POOL, CPG, ENIC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Enbridge Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells General Electric Co, Boeing Co, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corient Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Corient Capital Partners, LLC owns 674 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 255,039 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 380,941 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 498,968 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 183,549 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 304,856 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 84,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 705.81%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $276.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 70.72%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 145,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 61.99%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 113,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $169.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.