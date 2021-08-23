Corient Capital Partners, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Enbridge Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Boeing Co, Uber Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: ENB, TRI, OXY, BUD, DGX, SKM, SNY, STLD, SU, TD, UAL, WAT, WYNN, SHG, JAZZ, AVY, PNR, FANG, NCLH, AMC, ALLY, ZEN, HUBS, BKR, WORK, PTON, PLTR, SHC, VB, BTI, RDY, E, CHT, CAJ, EXPD, HOG, HMC, BAM, BWA, IMO, IFF, LNC, BMRN, VTRS, BIO, BNS, NTRS, HES, PBR.A, PGRE, CM, ESRT, DB, VGT, DPZ, ZNGA, CVE, PKI, AGNC, WCC, IEX, VOD, UDR, MBT, SNA, SSL, NWBI, POOL, CPG, ENIC,
- Added Positions: SNOW, MSFT, AMZN, CSCO, GOOGL, UPS, FB, VEA, LOW, MRK, PG, ABBV, ADI, MDT, AAPL, V, GOOG, BBY, MCD, NKE, PEP, CCI, MDLZ, PH, APD, AMT, TFC, NEE, SBUX, AVGO, ABNB, ADBE, CMCSA, ETN, LLY, FISV, HD, JPM, NVDA, PNC, QCOM, O, MA, PYPL, VWO, PLD, ABT, BLK, CVX, MMC, SPGI, NFLX, PAYX, PSA, SRE, TXN, WM, AMGN, CSGP, KO, EW, ITW, ICE, JNJ, ES, RDS.A, CRM, SWKS, SYY, USB, WEC, SQ, VSS, VTWO, ACN, A, ALGN, BP, BLL, BAC, CTAS, COST, DLTR, EL, XOM, HSBC, HON, HBAN, IBM, INTU, LKQ, NSC, ORCL, PFE, LIN, TSM, TTE, TM, VMC, WFC, ZBRA, CMG, AWI, TMUS, LULU, VRSK, PSX, WDAY, ZTS, BABA, MMM, ASML, T, AMD, ASX, MO, AEP, AXP, AON, AMAT, ADSK, BHP, BBVA, SAN, BCS, BAX, BRK.B, BIIB, BSX, CSX, CVS, COF, CCL, CAT, CNC, FIS, SCHW, CME, CI, C, VALE, COP, STZ, DHR, DLR, EMN, EA, EMR, EQIX, FDX, GIS, GILD, GS, ING, INFY, ISRG, KMB, KEP, KR, LRCX, LYG, LMT, MLM, MRVL, MT, MSI, NOC, NVS, PTC, PXD, PKX, BKNG, REGN, RIO, RY, SLB, SONY, TRV, SLF, TJX, TECH, TXT, TMO, UBS, UL, UNP, UMC, UNH, VRSN, WMT, ANTM, WBK, EBAY, SMFG, BX, MSCI, PM, CHTR, TSLA, GM, CDW, VEEV, HLT, TEAM, SNAP, ROKU, MRNA, ZM, VTI, CB, AAP, AEG, AFL, AKAM, ALK, ALXN, ALL, ALNY, AIG, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, NLY, ANSS, ADM, AJG, AZO, AVB, BBD, ITUB, BMO, BK, BDX, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CMS, COG, KMX, CAH, CE, CX, CNP, LUMN, CERN, LNG, CHD, CINF, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, CBSH, CIG, ABEV, CAG, COO, CPRT, GLW, CR, CS, CFR, CMI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DE, DXCM, DEO, DUK, EOG, EWBC, ECL, OVV, EFX, ERIC, EXC, EXPE, FNB, FMNB, FAST, FITB, BUSE, FE, GPS, GRMN, IT, GPC, GGB, GPN, GT, HAL, MNST, LHX, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HUM, HUN, MTCH, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, TT, IP, IPG, JBHT, J, JCI, KLAC, KT, KSU, KEY, KB, LPL, LH, LYV, MFA, MGM, MCBC, MRO, MAR, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MTD, MU, MOH, MPWR, HOPE, NEM, NOK, NMR, NUE, ORLY, ON, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PVH, POWI, PGR, PEG, RMD, WRK, ROK, ROP, ROST, RCL, STBA, SBAC, SIVB, SGEN, SHW, SPG, SO, LUV, SWK, STT, STE, SYK, SNPS, TROW, TTWO, TTM, TFX, TEF, TER, TPL, TSCO, TKC, TYL, TSN, UGP, RTX, UNM, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRTX, GWW, WAB, WBA, WST, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WSM, WLTW, WIT, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, TDG, ZIOP, MFG, BR, DAL, LLNW, NWG, TWO, CELH, KDP, STLA, FTNT, DG, VEON, LYB, WSR, FRC, FLT, KMI, HCA, MPC, HZNP, FBHS, XYL, APTV, EPAM, PANW, NRZ, SFM, VEDL, BURL, WIX, ANET, CFG, W, KEYS, LBRDK, QRVO, TRU, KHC, RACE, HPE, FTV, COUP, YUMC, AA, PK, OKTA, SPOT, EQH, DELL, WF, WF, DOW, ALC, CTVA, CRWD, AMCR, CARR, OTIS,
- Reduced Positions: NET, VOOG, BA, SPY, UBER, EFA, MDY, DOCU, PINS, PODD, CATB, MS, DIS, IWR, IWN, CVNA, INTC, ELS, DXC, LEN, RJF, TWTR, IWO, PRU, PBCT, ALLE, PPL, VIG, SYF, HPQ, TWLO, ETSY, TTD, PFSI, FCX, EXAS, DOV, GLD, IWD, IWF, CDNS, BC, BYD, SPOK, MET, ODFL, PCG, PTEN, PFG, PHM, PWR, RPM, SIRI, SUI, CTLT, URI, UVV, WMK, DFS, PMT, MTDR, SPLK, RNG, PAYC,
- Sold Out: GE, ADS, BMBL, CTXS, DVA, HOLX, SCCO, TCF, ALGT, DISCK, IAC, CCIV, ELP, NYMT,
- Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 255,039 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 380,941 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 498,968 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 183,549 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 304,856 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 84,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 705.81%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $276.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 70.72%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 145,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 61.99%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 113,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $169.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97.Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02.Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.
