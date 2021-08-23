Cabana Llc Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

New Purchases: XLY, TLT, LQD, IYR, VOE, XLI, HYG, PFF, XLV, XLK, IWS, SDY, XLU, XLP, PGF, IWM, IEF, XLC, IWD,

XLY, TLT, LQD, IYR, VOE, XLI, HYG, PFF, XLV, XLK, IWS, SDY, XLU, XLP, PGF, IWM, IEF, XLC, IWD, Reduced Positions: QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cabana Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cabana Llc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $25 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 14,712 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 16,230 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 16,613 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 21,399 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 6,155 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%

Cabana Llc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $179.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.31%. The holding were 14,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cabana Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.18%. The holding were 16,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cabana Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.74%. The holding were 16,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cabana Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.56%. The holding were 15,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cabana Llc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.56%. The holding were 21,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cabana Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.56%. The holding were 21,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.