JT Stratford LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JT Stratford LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January, sells Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Progressive Corp, StoneX Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JT Stratford LLC. As of 2021Q2, JT Stratford LLC owns 207 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JT Stratford LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jt+stratford+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JT Stratford LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 122,491 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 437,534 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 52,654 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.47%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 106,339 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,764 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 75,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 42,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 42,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January (BJAN)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $35.18. The stock is now traded at around $36.354600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 33,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 53,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 42,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 119,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged by 436.27%. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $76.4, with an estimated average price of $75.84. The stock is now traded at around $75.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 359.18%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 135.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 39,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 320.06%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 90.41%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 59,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $102.62.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

Sold Out: StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in StoneX Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of JT Stratford LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider