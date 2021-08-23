JT Stratford LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: VTIP, GTO, PJAN, VALE, BJAN, KMI, SOXX, XSOE, UJAN, DIS, OIH, XOM, XLC, ANET, BIV, NOC, MNST, IYF, MU, CTSH, PEG, CMI, FDX, JYNT, SYK, RBLX, TRU, ETSY, POWW, HBAN, VGT, TSCO, KULR,

VTIP, GTO, PJAN, VALE, BJAN, KMI, SOXX, XSOE, UJAN, DIS, OIH, XOM, XLC, ANET, BIV, NOC, MNST, IYF, MU, CTSH, PEG, CMI, FDX, JYNT, SYK, RBLX, TRU, ETSY, POWW, HBAN, VGT, TSCO, KULR, Added Positions: VEA, IGHG, SCHW, WFC, SPIB, CSX, QCOM, SHOP, TFC, SCHD, NVDA, NEAR, VCSH, SI, RSP, AMAT, FB, SPAB, V, IJR, SPDW, VFH, QQQ, CRM, PG, BLK, ATVI, VMC, IVV, SPEM, EA, GOOGL, NKE, DPZ, ALXN, AMZN, DIA, HON, TGT, VOO, CSCO, SPYV, LRCX, SIVB, TSM, PLD, CI, GRMN, BBY, ICE, BIIB, ABT, ABBV, GM, C, DE, AMD, NFLX, HD, RF, BND, IEF, VTV, VYM, ITA, SHYG, VUG, SPYG, PEGA, ADBE, CAH, TPR, DHI, INTC, JPM, LEN, LMT, LOW, ODFL, CHWY, RIO, SPG, TSN, DOCU, UNP, URI, UNH, AY, ROKU, ZM, AMT, IGSB, EMB, VB, MCD, NUE, LQD, NTR,

VEA, IGHG, SCHW, WFC, SPIB, CSX, QCOM, SHOP, TFC, SCHD, NVDA, NEAR, VCSH, SI, RSP, AMAT, FB, SPAB, V, IJR, SPDW, VFH, QQQ, CRM, PG, BLK, ATVI, VMC, IVV, SPEM, EA, GOOGL, NKE, DPZ, ALXN, AMZN, DIA, HON, TGT, VOO, CSCO, SPYV, LRCX, SIVB, TSM, PLD, CI, GRMN, BBY, ICE, BIIB, ABT, ABBV, GM, C, DE, AMD, NFLX, HD, RF, BND, IEF, VTV, VYM, ITA, SHYG, VUG, SPYG, PEGA, ADBE, CAH, TPR, DHI, INTC, JPM, LEN, LMT, LOW, ODFL, CHWY, RIO, SPG, TSN, DOCU, UNP, URI, UNH, AY, ROKU, ZM, AMT, IGSB, EMB, VB, MCD, NUE, LQD, NTR, Reduced Positions: IWB, PGR, DAL, VZ, VCIT, NLY, MINT, FTNT, MPC, CGC, USMV, SPTM, BTI, MO, DUK, WBA, NEE, PRU, SBUX, IWD, WM, QUAL, VWO, SO, AMGN, BMY, PFE, LLY, GD, T, LUV, KO, COST, IYE, ENB, GOVT, BSV, MRNA, M, PSX, IBM, MA, WMT, XPO, AGG, DGRW, IBUY, IVR, MS, PFG, CMCSA, UPS, TEVA,

IWB, PGR, DAL, VZ, VCIT, NLY, MINT, FTNT, MPC, CGC, USMV, SPTM, BTI, MO, DUK, WBA, NEE, PRU, SBUX, IWD, WM, QUAL, VWO, SO, AMGN, BMY, PFE, LLY, GD, T, LUV, KO, COST, IYE, ENB, GOVT, BSV, MRNA, M, PSX, IBM, MA, WMT, XPO, AGG, DGRW, IBUY, IVR, MS, PFG, CMCSA, UPS, TEVA, Sold Out: VCLT, VIAC, IVW, SNEX, CLDR, FSLR, XLB, JETS, XLI, SLB, SCHP, WELL, EXPE, DG, PNC, MDLZ, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January, sells Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Progressive Corp, StoneX Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JT Stratford LLC. As of 2021Q2, JT Stratford LLC owns 207 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JT Stratford LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jt+stratford+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 122,491 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 437,534 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 52,654 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.47% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 106,339 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,764 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 75,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 42,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 42,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $35.18. The stock is now traded at around $36.354600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 33,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 53,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 42,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 119,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged by 436.27%. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $76.4, with an estimated average price of $75.84. The stock is now traded at around $75.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 359.18%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 135.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 39,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 320.06%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 90.41%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 59,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $102.62.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in StoneX Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.