black-and-white Capital LP Buys RH, DoorDash Inc, Lyft Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, Facebook Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RH, DoorDash Inc, Lyft Inc, Chewy Inc, Avalara Inc, sells DraftKings Inc, Facebook Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Elastic NV, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, black-and-white Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, black-and-white Capital LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $967 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 65,000 shares, 23.12% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 200,000 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 419,800 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 27,970 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 78,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 146,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 110,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 172,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

black-and-white Capital LP added to a holding in RH by 74.35%. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $693.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

black-and-white Capital LP added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $171.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 176,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

black-and-white Capital LP added to a holding in Rambus Inc by 66.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.84, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 442,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $28.02 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.13.

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85.

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.