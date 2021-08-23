Lansing Management LP Buys Drive Shack Inc
Investment company Lansing Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Drive Shack Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lansing Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Lansing Management LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lansing Management LP.
1. Lansing Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lansing Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lansing Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lansing Management LP keeps buying
- New Purchases: DS,
For the details of Lansing Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lansing+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 146,402 shares, 26.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- TransUnion (TRU) - 221,910 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Ferrari NV (RACE) - 115,645 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 44,325 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 157,513 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
Lansing Management LP initiated holding in Drive Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.53 and $3.76, with an estimated average price of $3.2. The stock is now traded at around $2.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 1,970,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.
