Lansing Management LP Buys Drive Shack Inc

New Purchases: DS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Drive Shack Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lansing Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Lansing Management LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lansing Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lansing+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Carvana Co (CVNA) - 146,402 shares, 26.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% TransUnion (TRU) - 221,910 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Ferrari NV (RACE) - 115,645 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 44,325 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 157,513 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%

Lansing Management LP initiated holding in Drive Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.53 and $3.76, with an estimated average price of $3.2. The stock is now traded at around $2.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 1,970,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.