Centiva Capital, LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Roku Inc, Perspecta Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Proofpoint Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Roku Inc, Perspecta Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, RealPage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centiva Capital, LP. As of 2021Q2, Centiva Capital, LP owns 1334 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centiva Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centiva+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,950,000 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 50,000 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 480,541 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1354.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,170,400 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 338,500 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 750,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 85,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 783,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1354.51%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 480,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 886.94%. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 123,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp by 4940.83%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 625,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 190.61%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 886.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 89,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 87.46%. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $4.2, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,331,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.