Ursa Fund Management, LLC Buys Meredith Corp, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, , Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ursa Fund Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Meredith Corp, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, , Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, , sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, East Stone Acquisition Corp, ChargePoint Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ursa Fund Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ursa Fund Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ursa Fund Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ursa+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ursa Fund Management, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 57,500 shares, 31.61% of the total portfolio.
  2. Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) - 1,444,100 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio.
  3. (BPY) - 500,975 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.82%
  4. Meredith Corp (MDP) - 188,860 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Aon PLC (AON) - 30,300 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Meredith Corp (MDP)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.54%. The holding were 188,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 463,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.54%. The holding were 438,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (BPYU)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 186,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ION Geophysical Corp (IO)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in ION Geophysical Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.79 and $2.67, with an estimated average price of $2.15. The stock is now traded at around $1.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (BPY)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in by 117.82%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 500,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.

Sold Out: East Stone Acquisition Corp (ESSC)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in East Stone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

insider