Ursa Fund Management, LLC Buys Meredith Corp, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, , Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC

These are the top 5 holdings of Ursa Fund Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 57,500 shares, 31.61% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) - 1,444,100 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio.
- (BPY) - 500,975 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.82%
- Meredith Corp (MDP) - 188,860 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Aon PLC (AON) - 30,300 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio.
Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.54%. The holding were 188,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 463,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.54%. The holding were 438,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (BPYU)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 186,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ION Geophysical Corp (IO)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in ION Geophysical Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.79 and $2.67, with an estimated average price of $2.15. The stock is now traded at around $1.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (BPY)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in by 117.82%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 500,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.Sold Out: East Stone Acquisition Corp (ESSC)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in East Stone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
