22nw, Lp Buys Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Green Plains Inc, Landec Corp, Sells Trinseo SA, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

New Purchases: ANEB, GPRE, LNDC, PFX, SSKN, MTRX,

ANEB, GPRE, LNDC, PFX, SSKN, MTRX, Added Positions: AFI, MFGP, FARM, CBIO, BBSI, FSTR, DRTT, GIFI,

AFI, MFGP, FARM, CBIO, BBSI, FSTR, DRTT, GIFI, Reduced Positions: TSE, CTLP, AA, AGYS, MTW, EXTN,

TSE, CTLP, AA, AGYS, MTW, EXTN, Sold Out: CNR, NUAN, LINC, CLDR, UTI, TESS, CRHM, HWCC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Green Plains Inc, Landec Corp, Armstrong Flooring Inc, PhenixFIN Corp, sells Trinseo SA, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Cantaloupe Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 22nw, Lp. As of 2021Q2, 22nw, Lp owns 34 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 22NW, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/22nw%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT) - 8,465,123 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) - 1,179,753 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANEB) - 3,343,565 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) - 3,086,673 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.16% Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) - 998,451 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio.

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $7.46. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 3,343,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 410,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Landec Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 550,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

22nw, Lp initiated holding in PhenixFIN Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $42.76, with an estimated average price of $37.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.489500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 117,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Strata Skin Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $1.76, with an estimated average price of $1.56. The stock is now traded at around $1.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,473,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Matrix Service Co. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

22nw, Lp added to a holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 44.16%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 3,086,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

22nw, Lp added to a holding in Micro Focus International PLC by 60.69%. The purchase prices were between $6.51 and $7.89, with an estimated average price of $7.2. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,396,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

22nw, Lp added to a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 84.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $4.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,429,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

22nw, Lp added to a holding in Barrett Business Services Inc by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $79.25, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 134,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

22nw, Lp added to a holding in L.B. Foster Co by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $16.06 and $19.36, with an estimated average price of $17.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 578,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

22nw, Lp added to a holding in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $3.85 and $5.19, with an estimated average price of $4.48. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,046,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The sale prices were between $6.21 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.14.

22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.91.

22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Tessco Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.33.