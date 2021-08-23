22nw, Lp Buys Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Green Plains Inc, Landec Corp, Sells Trinseo SA, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

- New Purchases: ANEB, GPRE, LNDC, PFX, SSKN, MTRX,
- Added Positions: AFI, MFGP, FARM, CBIO, BBSI, FSTR, DRTT, GIFI,
- Reduced Positions: TSE, CTLP, AA, AGYS, MTW, EXTN,
- Sold Out: CNR, NUAN, LINC, CLDR, UTI, TESS, CRHM, HWCC,
For the details of 22NW, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/22nw%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 22NW, LP
- Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT) - 8,465,123 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) - 1,179,753 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANEB) - 3,343,565 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) - 3,086,673 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.16%
- Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) - 998,451 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio.
22nw, Lp initiated holding in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $7.46. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 3,343,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)
22nw, Lp initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 410,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Landec Corp (LNDC)
22nw, Lp initiated holding in Landec Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 550,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PhenixFIN Corp (PFX)
22nw, Lp initiated holding in PhenixFIN Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $42.76, with an estimated average price of $37.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.489500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 117,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Strata Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN)
22nw, Lp initiated holding in Strata Skin Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $1.76, with an estimated average price of $1.56. The stock is now traded at around $1.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,473,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Matrix Service Co (MTRX)
22nw, Lp initiated holding in Matrix Service Co. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)
22nw, Lp added to a holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 44.16%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 3,086,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP)
22nw, Lp added to a holding in Micro Focus International PLC by 60.69%. The purchase prices were between $6.51 and $7.89, with an estimated average price of $7.2. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,396,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)
22nw, Lp added to a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 84.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $4.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,429,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI)
22nw, Lp added to a holding in Barrett Business Services Inc by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $79.25, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 134,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: L.B. Foster Co (FSTR)
22nw, Lp added to a holding in L.B. Foster Co by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $16.06 and $19.36, with an estimated average price of $17.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 578,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (GIFI)
22nw, Lp added to a holding in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $3.85 and $5.19, with an estimated average price of $4.48. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,046,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $16.06.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)
22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The sale prices were between $6.21 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.14.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)
22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.91.Sold Out: Tessco Technologies Inc (TESS)
22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Tessco Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of 22NW, LP. Also check out:
1. 22NW, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 22NW, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 22NW, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 22NW, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment