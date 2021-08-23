Copernicus Capital Management, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: ATRA, ZNTL, TCRR, HZNP, ACCD, JAZZ, SKIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, AbbVie Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copernicus Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Copernicus Capital Management, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.89 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $53.28. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.76%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $107.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.08%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $72.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $35.17.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46.

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48.