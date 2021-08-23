Copernicus Capital Management, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: ATRA, ZNTL, TCRR, HZNP, ACCD, JAZZ, SKIN,
- Added Positions: VRTX, FATE, RCUS,
- Reduced Positions: GRTS,
- Sold Out: BMRN, REGN, ABBV, RVMD, RCKT, TGTX, ARDX, BCEL, TDOC, ORTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Copernicus Capital Management, LLC
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 9,000 shares, 28.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.00%
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 10,000 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) - 50,000 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) - 10,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 30,000 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.89 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $53.28. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.76%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $107.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.08%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $72.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.Sold Out: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $35.17.Sold Out: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46.Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48.
