Copernicus Capital Management, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, AbbVie Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Copernicus Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, AbbVie Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copernicus Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Copernicus Capital Management, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Copernicus Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copernicus+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Copernicus Capital Management, LLC
  1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 9,000 shares, 28.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.00%
  2. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 10,000 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
  3. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) - 50,000 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) - 10,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 30,000 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.89 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $53.28. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.76%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $107.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.08%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $72.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Sold Out: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $35.17.

Sold Out: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46.

Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Copernicus Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Copernicus Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Copernicus Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Copernicus Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Copernicus Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider