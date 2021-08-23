Founders Fund II Management, LLC Buys Sprinklr Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: CXM,

CXM, Sold Out: PLTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sprinklr Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund II Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Founders Fund II Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Founders Fund II Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+fund+ii+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) - 64,103 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Founders Fund II Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprinklr Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 64,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Fund II Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.