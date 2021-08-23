Founders Fund II Management, LLC Buys Sprinklr Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

Investment company Founders Fund II Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sprinklr Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund II Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Founders Fund II Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Founders Fund II Management, LLC.
1. Founders Fund II Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Founders Fund II Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Founders Fund II Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Founders Fund II Management, LLC keeps buying
- Sprinklr Inc (CXM) - 64,103 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Founders Fund II Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprinklr Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 64,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Founders Fund II Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.
