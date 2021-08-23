Jentner Corp Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: DFAT, DFAS, IJR,
- Added Positions: BSV, VBK, BNDX, IJH, SCHA, SCHF, SCHV, AAPL, SCHE, SCHH,
- Reduced Positions: VBR, SLYV, SCHG, IWC,
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 635,683 shares, 36.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 155,381 shares, 31.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 78,589 shares, 15.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 64,831 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 28,410 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
Jentner Corp initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 64,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Jentner Corp initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.708100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Jentner Corp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.
