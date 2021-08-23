Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Independent Bank Corp, DocuSign Inc

New Purchases: SRLN, BSV, ICSH, TDY, VB, IEFA, BBEU, VIG, XAR, XLC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Independent Bank Corp, DocuSign Inc, , U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $526 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 177,922 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,337,653 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 214,946 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.58% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 167,122 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 779.96% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 52,716 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 303,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 122,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $454.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 779.96%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 167,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $295.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 55,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 71,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 80.93%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $357.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 172.98%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $161.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Independent Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $75.3 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $80.53.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The sale prices were between $36.06 and $41.37, with an estimated average price of $38.5.