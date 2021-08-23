Logo
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Independent Bank Corp, DocuSign Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shepherd Financial Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Independent Bank Corp, DocuSign Inc, , U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $526 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shepherd+financial+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 177,922 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,337,653 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 214,946 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.58%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 167,122 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 779.96%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 52,716 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 303,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 122,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $454.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 779.96%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 167,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $295.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 55,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 71,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 80.93%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $357.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 172.98%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $161.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Independent Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $75.3 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $80.53.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The sale prices were between $36.06 and $41.37, with an estimated average price of $38.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shepherd Financial Partners LLC keeps buying
