Worth Venture Partners, LLC Buys PDS Biotechnology Corp, CyberOptics Corp, Photronics Inc, Sells Cohu Inc, , Rimini Street Inc

- New Purchases: PDSB, CYBE, PLAB, PDFS, SCYX, XFOR, ONDS, RCL, WTT, JBLU, BKTI, RFIL, PCSA, SNPX, HJLI, IPWR, NVEC, MTN, UHAL, JBGS, BXMT,
- Added Positions: GRTX, DZSI, CVNA, ENV, CDLX, BKNG, OMF, APPS, SILC, HTGM, MCHP, AIRG, RJF, PGR, BCOV, ANVS, PBYI, WFC, PRTK, ADMS, BAC, EDAP, TTGT, DSPG, PXLW, LUNA, EVOK, DAIO, MDNA, CXP, ATEN, CTO, EQC,
- Reduced Positions: SCPH, ALNA, ALLT, HOME, YTEN, HSDT, CIO, NLY, FARO, ZUO, FC,
- Sold Out: COHU, TLND, RMNI, SBBP, LPTH, INFI, MYO, ETSY, 5HJ0, EXFO, BMRN, COLD, PSTL, GANX, QTS, BLIN, EYEN,
- EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 793,709 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio.
- DZS Inc (DZSI) - 252,752 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.57%
- Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) - 469,174 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.99%
- Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) - 138,974 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 146,687 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in PDS Biotechnology Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $12.86, with an estimated average price of $7.78. The stock is now traded at around $11.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 348,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CyberOptics Corp (CYBE)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in CyberOptics Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $40.96, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 104,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Photronics Inc (PLAB)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Photronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 311,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in PDF Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $19.63, with an estimated average price of $17.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 207,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $7.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 343,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.49 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 334,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc by 118.99%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 469,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DZS Inc (DZSI)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in DZS Inc by 48.57%. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 252,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 94.66%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $357.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 10,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Envestnet Inc (ENV)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 165.35%. The purchase prices were between $65.18 and $79.49, with an estimated average price of $73.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 31,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 71.59%. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $82.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 24,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 102.60%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2137.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cohu Inc (COHU)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cohu Inc. The sale prices were between $33.58 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $39.77.Sold Out: (TLND)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Rimini Street Inc. The sale prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35.Sold Out: Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC. The sale prices were between $2.27 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $2.64.Sold Out: LightPath Technologies Inc (LPTH)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in LightPath Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.24 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.66.Sold Out: Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (INFI)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.66 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17.
