Worth Venture Partners, LLC Buys PDS Biotechnology Corp, CyberOptics Corp, Photronics Inc, Sells Cohu Inc, , Rimini Street Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Worth Venture Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PDS Biotechnology Corp, CyberOptics Corp, Photronics Inc, PDF Solutions Inc, SCYNEXIS Inc, sells Cohu Inc, , Rimini Street Inc, Strongbridge Biopharma PLC, LightPath Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Worth Venture Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Worth Venture Partners, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Worth Venture Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/worth+venture+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Worth Venture Partners, LLC
  1. EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 793,709 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. DZS Inc (DZSI) - 252,752 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.57%
  3. Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) - 469,174 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.99%
  4. Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) - 138,974 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.
  5. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 146,687 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PDS Biotechnology Corp (PDSB)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in PDS Biotechnology Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $12.86, with an estimated average price of $7.78. The stock is now traded at around $11.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 348,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CyberOptics Corp (CYBE)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in CyberOptics Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $40.96, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 104,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Photronics Inc (PLAB)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Photronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 311,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in PDF Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $19.63, with an estimated average price of $17.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 207,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $7.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 343,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.49 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 334,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc by 118.99%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 469,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DZS Inc (DZSI)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in DZS Inc by 48.57%. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 252,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 94.66%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $357.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 10,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 165.35%. The purchase prices were between $65.18 and $79.49, with an estimated average price of $73.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 31,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 71.59%. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $82.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 24,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 102.60%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2137.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cohu Inc. The sale prices were between $33.58 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $39.77.

Sold Out: (TLND)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Rimini Street Inc. The sale prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35.

Sold Out: Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC. The sale prices were between $2.27 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $2.64.

Sold Out: LightPath Technologies Inc (LPTH)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in LightPath Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.24 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.66.

Sold Out: Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (INFI)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.66 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17.



