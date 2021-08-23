Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Kansas City Southern, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells , , Discovery Inc

- New Purchases: EEM, KSU, NUAN, GRUB, CLAS, ROSS.U, GIGGU, MON, ENFA, RMGC, WBT, GLO, ANZUU, MACQU, VOSO, ACP, CFV, COVAU, GLV, SAM, HRB, DM, GSAH, BARK, ELMS, AMRN, ZNTE,
- Added Positions: XLNX, WORK, WLTW, SPYV, ALXN, CCAC,
- Reduced Positions: AJRD, FOX, CEF, HYG, NXU.U,
- Sold Out: IPHI, VAR, DISCK, RP, GRUB, RMGCU, FIII, VXX, CCIV, ACII.U, SRNGU, WPF, PLTR,
For the details of Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hunting+hill+global+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 297,396 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 729,282 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 267,437 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.39%
- (ALXN) - 174,236 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
- Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 97,789 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.6%. The holding were 729,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 97,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 250,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Class Acceleration Corp (CLAS)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Class Acceleration Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GigCapital4 Inc (GIGGU)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 81.39%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 267,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WORK)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 468,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 156,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: (VAR)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: (GRUB)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.Sold Out: RMG Acquisition Corp III (RMGCU)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment