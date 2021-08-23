Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Kansas City Southern, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells , , Discovery Inc

New Purchases: EEM, KSU, NUAN, GRUB, CLAS, ROSS.U, GIGGU, MON, ENFA, RMGC, WBT, GLO, ANZUU, MACQU, VOSO, ACP, CFV, COVAU, GLV, SAM, HRB, DM, GSAH, BARK, ELMS, AMRN, ZNTE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Kansas City Southern, Nuance Communications Inc, Xilinx Inc, , sells , , Discovery Inc, RealPage Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 297,396 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 729,282 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 267,437 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.39% (ALXN) - 174,236 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 97,789 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.6%. The holding were 729,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 97,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 250,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Class Acceleration Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 81.39%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 267,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 468,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 156,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.02.