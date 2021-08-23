Logo
IHT Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IHT Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Highland Income Fund, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IHT Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, IHT Wealth Management, LLC owns 938 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IHT Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iht+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IHT Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 399,347 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 112,736 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.19%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 332,966 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,909 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 231,615 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.706900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 213,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 131,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.25 and $98.78, with an estimated average price of $94.14. The stock is now traded at around $96.232100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 42,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 153,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $38.18, with an estimated average price of $37.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 69,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 441.08%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 760,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 86.79%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 139,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 112,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1883.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 148,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 95.42%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 103,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 437.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 72,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $71.77 and $87.22, with an estimated average price of $79.06.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of IHT Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. IHT Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IHT Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IHT Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IHT Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
