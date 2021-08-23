IHT Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: MDYV, SSUS, ONEY, PAVE, FDVV, QEFA, PBW, COIN, AVUV, VLU, DVN, PXF, SMMV, VXRT, BSJM, BSJN, SGDJ, LPX, JHMM, ADI, COF, MRO, FGD, FTGC, IHAK, WMB, AVUS, FLQM, OUNZ, PXI, AFL, APD, DFAC, DFUS, GRID, KARS, MLPA, NULG, SPHQ, BRO, FDS, JKHY, LYB, ENPH, NVST, ARKQ, BSCN, IDV, NUMG, PBSM, SGOL, BK, BF.B, MRVL, MKC, RIO, RVT, SCD, CBOE, XYL, SCR, DRNA, AVTR, MRVI, AI, AIRR, ARKF, CXSE, GERM, LRGF, PSI, PTBD, QGRO, QYLD, RGI, XTN, ARW, GOLD, CBT, ELY, CLAR, NNN, FE, HUN, ICE, LPL, MT, NDAQ, ON, OSTK, ROK, SKY, TPL, TTC, WTFC, KALU, TGH, SBLK, APPS, TROX, MOS, AMBA, SBSW, SESN, TLRY, TLRY, FNKO, STNE, LEVI, BEAM, U, RBLX, ASTS, AMZA, AVDE, AVEM, CDL, DFAS, DXGE, FLOT, FNY, IBMJ, IBMK, ICSH, IDNA, ITEQ, IWO, IXUS, JHMD, JHSC, KBWP, MMTM, OMFL, PBD, PDBC, PHDG, PRN, SPMB, SPYD, VXF, XME, XMMO, A, BTI, BAM, CRL, DXCM, EIX, INTU, MAA, SHOO, TTWO, AXON, RDS.B, MFM, EXG, MAG, AG, CHTR, PHYS, AMRS, GMED, FANG, FEI, ZTS, IQV, QRVO, VSTO, TTD, IQ, XM, TME, KLDO, HOOK, CHWY, BCEL, PTON, PGNY, CABA, MNMD, AKUS, SNOW, DASH, APPH, VMEO, ANGL, BIL, CEFS, EDOC, HEFA, ISTB, IXG, NUSC, PEZ, RPAR, SPIP, SPTI, SRVR, SWAN, URTY, WBII, NAK, MUX, NCZ, GSAT, SHIP, WTER, NMTR, ZOM, NAKD, VVOS,
- Added Positions: FSK, XLK, SPY, RDVY, JKE, MOAT, XLF, XLE, SPDW, IYE, MSFT, RSP, SPSM, XLB, IYJ, AAPL, IYF, IYM, SPSB, SPYV, XLI, SDY, IWM, MDY, AMZN, LIN, TXN, ACN, CVX, EMR, LOW, MS, PAYX, PSX, SLYG, VIG, AMAT, BRK.B, IQLT, LIT, CMCSA, LHX, MCD, NSC, NUE, PEP, UNH, DIS, TSLA, KMI, IEFA, MDYG, CB, AMGN, ADP, BA, CLX, TPR, COST, NEE, GD, ITW, JPM, JNJ, MDT, NKE, WMT, RXT, EMQQ, GDX, IEMG, IJR, JKD, XBI, ABT, AMD, AMT, AINV, BDX, BLK, CSX, CAT, COP, CCI, ECL, GILD, ES, PG, SYK, UNP, RTX, VFC, WEC, MA, AOD, GNRC, FB, GOOG, MRNA, ARKK, CQQQ, DGRO, JKH, JPST, MUNI, TIP, URA, VB, VONG, XLP, XLV, T, ADBE, BIIB, D, XOM, FCX, HD, IBM, NVDA, NOK, PLUG, PRU, TROW, VLO, ETY, PYPL, SNAP, DOW, ABNB, AMLP, BAB, DIA, EZM, HYG, ICLN, IUSB, JETS, JKG, MTUM, SGDM, SJNK, TAN, VGT, VO, XLU, XLY, MO, BIDU, CCL, SCHW, CSCO, LLY, FDX, HAL, HBAN, MAR, OKE, QCOM, RCL, SWKS, LUV, SWK, SBUX, TSM, USB, UPS, X, VZ, VRTX, CEF, BX, ETJ, ULTA, PM, GM, PSLV, NCLH, FPF, TSLX, CGC, BABA, SEDG, EDIT, CRSP, XERS, FSLY, AOK, BND, BSV, EEM, ESGU, FIVG, FMB, FTA, GDXJ, GLD, HYLS, ICF, IHI, IPAY, IWR, MCHI, MUB, SCHD, SCHF, SCHO, SHV, SIL, SOXX, SPLG, STIP, UNG, VDE, VEA, VGK, VOO, VTI, VUG, VWO, VXUS, VYM, XLRE, MMM, ASML, ALGN, ALL, AEP, NLY, ACGL, BMY, BXMT, FIS, CME, CL, ED, GLW, ETN, EPD, EXAS, EXPE, FMC, GRMN, GSK, GS, HEI, HFC, IP, KMB, LVS, MMP, MGA, MMC, MSTR, MCHP, MU, NGG, NFLX, NVS, BKNG, PEG, O, ROST, SNY, SA, SRE, WPM, SO, SPWR, SYY, TEF, TSCO, UAL, WBA, ANTM, ET, PMM, FRA, ETB, AGD, DFS, TEL, LULU, AWK, TWO, ADXS, AGNC, AMPE, STWD, AVGO, SPSC, NXPI, KMF, MPC, VER, APTV, ACRE, NOW, PANW, EQX, RNG, TPVG, ENBL, GLOB, KEYS, ENVA, NVTA, GSBD, KRNT, SHOP, Z, SQ, TEAM, TWLO, GRWG, IIPR, ROKU, DOCU, NIO, LOGC, LYFT, ZM, UBER, AMCR, IAA, IAC, DKNG, CMLF, AOR, BSCM, CFA, DBEF, DVY, EFG, EFV, EMB, EPI, ESGE, FALN, FEM, FFTY, FXO, GBIL, GWX, IEI, ITA, IWC, IYC, IYG, IYK, IYY, JHML, KBE, KRE, KWEB, LMBS, MJ, PEY, PTF, PTH, ROBO, SCHM, SCHR, SCHX, SCHZ, SPEM, TFI, VCSH, VLUE, VMBS, VNQ, VOE, VOX, VT, VTEB, VV, XSW,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, IVV, HFRO, QCLN, IDXX, FDN, FPE, SPLV, MGM, XMLV, SPAB, AGG, DGRW, FXD, XSOE, FYX, HON, TGT, PWR, BCSF, EFAV, FTSM, BLMN, GOVT, TSN, KL, ITOT, SPTM, SPYG, VIAC, EW, PFE, DNP, NAD, PLTR, CHIQ, HDV, LQD, RING, XT, AIG, BAC, DE, FRO, IIVI, LMT, TRV, ICAD, EVV, NEA, BLW, BBL, TDOC, PINS, CACG, IAU, PGX, REM, USMV, XPH, TFC, CI, C, KO, GIS, GOOGL, ISRG, LYV, ORCL, CRM, TTE, XEL, YUM, NBH, NZF, FTNT, BBN, GGM, USFD, SPCE, IGSB, EWJ, FEU, FEX, FIXD, FNX, FTC, FTSL, FXN, GSLC, HEDJ, IJH, IJS, IJT, IUSG, IVOO, IWD, IWF, IXN, MBB, NOBL, PPA, PSJ, SHY, SLV, SPIB, TLT, TOTL, VBR, VOT, ATVI, AKAM, AXP, AMP, AZN, ADSK, BCE, CTXS, CMI, DLR, DUK, ENB, EEFT, M, FITB, GPC, GERN, WELL, INFO, INTC, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, TELL, MRK, MET, NOC, NVAX, PNC, PPG, PH, PHG, RGLD, SLB, UL, URI, VTR, WPC, WFC, WCC, EVRG, WYNN, EBAY, OIA, PCN, EFR, TMUS, DAL, VMW, MAIN, XXII, STK, DBRG, KKR, PACB, LDP, CDW, VEEV, AAL, JD, CTLT, VKTX, BSGM, RGNX, NTLA, CLDR, BRSP, DTIL, SNDL, AGZ, BIV, CIBR, CWB, DES, DON, EEMV, FPX, GSY, HYEM, IBB, IDEV, IEF, IJJ, IVW, IWB, IWN, IWP, IWS, IWY, IYH, IYR, OEF, PCY, PTLC, PTNQ, QUAL, REGL, RPG, SCHB, SMDV, SPMD, USHY, VAW, VBK, VHT, XHE, XLG,
- Sold Out: FTCS, FSKR, GE, R, IVZ, SIVB, VNLA, DISCA, STX, MSGS, SOLY, FUTU, NPA, LMND, FBT, AON, PZA, KB, MBG, PFF, PSCH, HZNP, ACLS, MSGE, USFR, TLRY, TLRY, TRTN, VGLT, ALDX, TCPC, ABC, SNPS, HPQ, TT, CASY, PHM, RF, RGEN, CAMT, BHP, SMG, APO, WGO, IRBT, FMY, ALGT, MASI, EXPI, OSW, ETW, VTRS, NNDM, BCLI,
For the details of IHT Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iht+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IHT Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 399,347 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 112,736 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.19%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 332,966 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,909 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 231,615 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.706900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 213,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 131,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.25 and $98.78, with an estimated average price of $94.14. The stock is now traded at around $96.232100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 42,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 153,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $38.18, with an estimated average price of $37.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 69,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 441.08%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 760,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 86.79%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 139,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 112,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1883.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 148,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 95.42%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 103,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 437.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 72,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: (FSKR)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $71.77 and $87.22, with an estimated average price of $79.06.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.
