Kayak Investment Partners LLC Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Airbnb Inc, C3.ai Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Netflix Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- Added Positions: EDU, ABNB, AI, OLED, SNOW, DOCU, VLDR, OKTA, AMD, SITM,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, DDOG, BILL, DIS, RBLX, TEAM, BABA, MSFT, YELP, BIDU, SMAR, WMG, NOW,
- Sold Out: NVDA, PYPL, STM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kayak Investment Partners LLC
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 286,742 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 315,727 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 611,872 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.82%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,473 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 270,475 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.47%
Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 1026.56%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 3,244,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 641.46%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 147,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 358.96%. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 174,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $276.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 107,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc by 109.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 495,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $34.33 and $39.88, with an estimated average price of $37.45.
