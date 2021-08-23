Founders Fund V Management, LLC Buys Applied Molecular Transport Inc, Porch Group Inc, Sells ContextLogic Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

For the details of Founders Fund V Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+fund+v+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Founders Fund V Management, LLC
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) - 3,611,615 shares, 56.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 5,744,635 shares, 42.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) - 491,751 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio.
- Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 100,560 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Founders Fund V Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $47.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 56.39%. The holding were 3,611,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Founders Fund V Management, LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 100,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
Founders Fund V Management, LLC sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Founders Fund V Management, LLC sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Founders Fund V Management, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.
